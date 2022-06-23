Full time city tourism employees will receive a 5% cost of living raise, approved with the passage of the City of London Tourism's 2022-2023 budget.
That came during Monday's regular monthly meeting of the city tourism commission, with Executive Director Chris Robinson explaining that the raise had been included in the budget that will begin on July 1.
The budget lists $5,196,000 revenues with the local 3% restaurant tax expected to generate $2.9M in the next year. It also lists the Levi Jackson Park pool as generating $10,000, although Park Manager Steven Holt said the pool has already exceeded that amount this year.
"The budget lists the pool revenue at $10,000 but in the first month the pool has been open, we've already made $24,000," Holt said.
The London Community Center's expected revenue for the upcoming year was listed at $35,000 while the Levi Jackson campground and store is expected to generate $525,000 in the coming year. Treetop Adventures is projected to bring in $15,000.
With many projects being discussed for future development, the commission members also voted to set up a SWEEP account with a local bank for "Capital Improvements." That account requires a minimum investment of $50,000 which will increase with interest.
Board members also accepted bids for cleaning services, with Cochrane's Commercial Cleaning being awarded the bid. Tourism chair Starr Handy said the initial bid by Cochrane had been rebid and that several people had picked up packets but Cochrane was the only company to submit a bid. The prior bidding process also resulted in Cochrane being the sole bid. The service will include $14 an hour per person and will provide weekly cleaning of the tourism office, with the Farmer's Market costing $125 per month. An additional $25 per cleaning fee for cleaning of the Farmers Market kitchen area was included in the bid as well.
Commissioners also heard from CPA Robert Abner, who outlined several notes in a recent audit. Abner added that their audit was usually already completed but the special audit from the State Auditor's office had delayed their review. Abner listed several of the same items identified by the state audit, but added that most of the items noted had already been corrected. Those included the payment of bonuses to employees, incomplete personnel records and undefined pay classifications, and failure of the commission to submit reports to the Department of Local Government.
"A lot of these have already been corrected," Abner said. "There was an item related to reporting to the DLG but since you became an SPGE, that has been done."
Another item mentioned in Abner's audit report was the procurement process, which commissioners voted on a new policy during Monday's meeting. Those policies include:
• Following the adopted budget, requiring approval by the Commission Chairman or a board member appointed by the chairman, of all expenditures and requiring two signatures of board members on all checks;
• All expenditures in excess of $10,000 require board approval prior to purchase;
• The chairman of the commission has discretion to approve items less than $10,000;
• All expenditures will be made in accordance with KRS 424.260 and require competitive bidding for items that exceed $30,000 either in single purchases or aggregate.
Robinson added that the commission and employees are now accepted into the state's health care plan which also includes the state retirement plan contributions.
Mackey Williams, director of Parks and Recreation, said the pickleball courts are completed and were expected to open on Tuesday, June 21.
"That pickleball court has given me most of my gray hairs, but it is expected to be open for playing tomorrow," Williams told commissioners.
With the takeover of the park from the state to city of London property, commissioners discussed getting new signage to reflect the change of ownership. Currently the signs still read as Levi Jackson State Park. Commissioner Mike Holt said the widening of U.S. 25 near the park entrance was expected to remove the rock pillars and set them back further onto the park road. But the signage on KY 229 still reflects the state park's ownership which other commissioner said needed to be changed. Tourism officials are currently set for a conference this week with specialists on "branding" and discussions on what the state transportation department is planning for new signage at the U.S. 25 entrance will be held soon.
The Town Center concert kicked off on June 3, with one of the largest crowds attending the opening of this year's concert series. Robinson said the next concert is set for Friday, July 1 and will offer a 1980's theme. Phil Smith, who is a tourism commissioner but also organizes the annual Red White & Boom event, said things are going well with a few added attractions this year.
"We've got more food vendors than ever, we've got contests and this year we're going to have two Black Hawk helicopters instead of just the one," Smith said. "Our entertainment will be Nick Black Band and Brennan Villines. McKane, which is Brooks Kidd's band, will open the entertainment."
Smith said regular features of the Independence Day celebration would be returning - stilt walkers, inflatables, skydivers and hula hoop and limbo contests.
"Of course, fireworks were more expensive this year so we cut back in other areas to keep the fireworks display the same," he said. "We do bill this event as the largest fireworks display in southeastern Kentucky so we didn't want to cut back on those."
Smith added that the fireworks show begins with one large firework set off, followed by 20 seconds of silence. He became emotional in explaining that process, paying tribute to his late brother, Randy, who began the Red White & Boom event years ago. Randy Smith was long time director of the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and organized the Christmas on Main parade and Red White & Boom. Smith died after a battle with cancer in 2010 - ironically on the very date of the Christmas parade that year.
"We always set off one firework, then wait about 20 seconds before the next one goes off," he said with his voice choking. "That one is for Randy because he's the one who worked so hard to get this celebration going. So if you hear people asking why there is a delay, you can tell them that the first one is for Randy."
