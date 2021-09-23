Last week the City of London held a special called meeting, voted to comply with state law and become affiliated with the Special Purpose Government Entity.
During this week's regular monthly meeting, the board discussed some organizational items to take the first steps toward that goal.
Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson outlined several of the items on Monday's agenda, stating that he had spoken with Abner & Cox, who will continue to serve as accountants for the tourism board. Health insurance for those employees falling under the tourism commission's realm will continue to utilize the same plan as city employees although the tourism employees will remain separate from the city government's account. Greene & McCowan will oversee payroll, while Greg Puckett, an attorney from Lexington, agreed to serve as legal counsel for the group. Robinson added that Puckett did not want to serve an extended term for the London Tourism Commission but was willing to offer legal advice on a short term basis. Board members voted unanimously for those actions.
Plans for future projects was also a topic of discussion, with Darren Henson of Design Farm South offering services for master planning for the fairground property. Henson said planning for park projects would involve the two separate properties - the main part of the park and the property where the fairgrounds are located.
"You need to decide what to keep, and how to grow for the future," he told board members.
Some aspects of the planning involve a base map development, hosting meetings with board members and the public, identifying existing events and developing new events, an analysis of the current facility, identifying vehicle and pedestrian needs, site inventory and analysis, master plan and mapping and documentation of the plan.
Along with Henson will be David Zawko with Deco Architects to help design the shelter house by the museum in the park. The two have worked together on previous projects, with satisfaction by their clients. Henson and Zawko have also worked together on projects for the city. Henson said the shelter house project could take various options - construct a pavilion, rebuild another shelter house with bathrooms and other accommodations, or "brand" the building to blend in with the museum decor or with a theme. He also mentioned having a ramp to comply with the American Disability Act (ADA).
Board chair Steve Berry added that drainage for that particular area was also an issue that had to be addressed during the reconstruction of the facility.
Robinson also gave an overview of upcoming events. While the World Chicken Festival kicks off this week, London Downtown and London Tourism is partnering for Honey Bun Day and Cider Night on Saturday, Oct. 9. Pumpkin Park at Town Center opens on October 14 and continues until Saturday, Oct. 30. The fall and Halloween decor create a picturesque setting for families to enjoy for small gatherings, picnics, lunches and photos. Boo on Main is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, while Christmas on Main is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3.
The second annual Lights Around London, in which residents decorate their homes and properties in festive holiday decor and lights, with the winners determined by the most votes from the public and by official judges. Lights Around London will begin on Dec. 4 and continue until Dec. 31.
Postponed by the COVID pandemic last year, the New Year's Eve celebration will return to downtown London on Dec. 31, with live entertainment throughout the night.
Construction is ongoing at Whitley Branch Veterans Park, with Parks & Recreation director Mackey Williams updating board members on current projects.
"The pickleball courts are underway, with the concrete poured," he said.
While the tourism commission is usually dealing with requests for money for events, Monday's meeting changed to the presentation of a check to the board. Lawrence Kuhl, treasurer of the Scott Rose Foundation, gave a check for $201,000 for the new playground equipment installed at Levi Jackson Park and includes keyboards and other instruments as part of the equipment as well as handicapped accessible equipment. Kuhl said another check presentation will take place when the specially equipped playground at the Wellness Park is completed. Both playgrounds will host the Scott Rose Foundation Playground and Musical Park titles.
Robinson also discussed funding that will enhance renovations and upgrades to Levi Jackson Park through the American Rescue Plan Act. While the city of London is not eligible for such funding, the park in the southern part of the city can qualify.
"You look around London and it is not considered a 'distressed' area but the park is," Robinson said. "We are applying for funding that can enhance structures and buildings, and there should be a significant amount of money for Levi."
Repair and upgrades to the Levi Jackson pool, constructing a splash pad and improving infrastructure through the property will also be funded through the ARP funding.
Issues at the Levi Jackson Park campground surfaced once again, with Margaret Keith questioning the "first come first serve" policy at the campground. Keith, whose grandfather established the park, said she had camped at the park for nearly a year and had questions about specific spots.
"There are 35 spaces out there with longterm campers. But there's only 14 cars," she said. "One trailer has been there for a year."
Keith questioned whether the owners of the campers were actually utilizing the campground or using the park area for storage. She also questioned if those year-round campers were paying the regular fees.
That brought Douglas Phelps to stand and address the board. Phelps said the regular fee for campers was $38 per night. At that rate, a camper occupying a camping space for a full year would cost nearly $14,000. Phelps said usage of electric and water - which is paid by public taxes - was another benefit. Phelps suggested the board review the revenues of those camp sites to ensure that those utilizing the spots are paying for the usage. Keith added that she had been monitoring the camping spots and one was marked as reserved when reservations conflicted with the "first come first serve" policy.
Berry said the board was aware of ongoing problems with the campground, in particular, and that they were monitoring the activity there.
