Feb. 24
• David William Wrinn v. Morgan Stamper, custody
• Dawn Caldwell v. State Farm Mutual Insurance, et al; automobile
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kenneth W. Nunn, et al; foreclosure
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Jon French, et al; foreclosure
Feb. 25
• Crown Asset Management v. Kimberly Gilliam, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Melinda Lowe, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Wyoma Brown, debt collection
• Richard Frisk, et al v. Robert Chadwell, et al; automobile
• J. P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Lee C. Jones, et al; foreclosure
Feb. 28
• Angela Dunn, et al v. Cheyanne Jean Winter Rose; other
• Trust Bank, formerly known as Branch Banking & Trust Co. v. Susan Holden, contract
• Lori Brock v. Steven Brock, domestic and family
• Christie Allen v. Michael Allen, domestic and family
• Chelsea Jo-Ann Dackerman v. Stephen Vaughn Dackerman, domestic and family
• Brenda Yaraseth Morales Espinosa v. Cesar Augusto Gonzalez, domestic and family
March 3
• Lisa Jones v. Terry Jones, domestic and family
• Mark Dobbs v. Melissa Sparks, custody
• Marie Champlin v. Jonathan Wagers, domestic and family
• Stephen Edward Walker v. Christa Kay Walker, domestic and family
• Trustbank v. Kyle R. Whitworth, et al; contract
