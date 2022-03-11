Sentinel logo

Feb. 24

• David William Wrinn v. Morgan Stamper, custody

• Dawn Caldwell v. State Farm Mutual Insurance, et al; automobile

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kenneth W. Nunn, et al; foreclosure

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Jon French, et al; foreclosure

Feb. 25

• Crown Asset Management v. Kimberly Gilliam, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Melinda Lowe, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Wyoma Brown, debt collection

• Richard Frisk, et al v. Robert Chadwell, et al; automobile

• J. P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Lee C. Jones, et al; foreclosure

Feb. 28

Angela Dunn, et al v. Cheyanne Jean Winter Rose; other

• Trust Bank, formerly known as Branch Banking & Trust Co. v. Susan Holden, contract

• Lori Brock v. Steven Brock, domestic and family

• Christie Allen v. Michael Allen, domestic and family

• Chelsea Jo-Ann Dackerman v. Stephen Vaughn Dackerman, domestic and family

• Brenda Yaraseth Morales Espinosa v. Cesar Augusto Gonzalez, domestic and family

March 3

• Lisa Jones v. Terry Jones, domestic and family

• Mark Dobbs v. Melissa Sparks, custody

• Marie Champlin v. Jonathan Wagers, domestic and family

• Stephen Edward Walker v. Christa Kay Walker, domestic and family

• Trustbank v. Kyle R. Whitworth, et al; contract

