Sentinel logo

April 15

• Ada Jean Camur v. Turk Camur, domestic and family

• Commercial Bank v. John Williams, foreclosure

April 18

Mariner Finance LLC v. Tanya White, contract

• Steven A. Brock, et al v. Leslie Lee Lawson, et al; property damage

• Autovest, LLC v. George W. York, et al; debt collection

• Jason Eaton v. Emily Eaton, domestic and family

• George Collins v. Brenda Sue Collins, domestic and family

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Garry Tyree, et al; foreclosure

April 19

• Ruth Ann Muse v. Charles Ray Muse, domestic and family

• Ashlee Elswick v. Matthew Elswick, domestic and family

April 20

Melissa Day v. Anthony Wayne Brock, domestic and family

• Brandi Rae Weller v. Jeffery Weller, domestic and family

• Ashley Renee Stephens v. Maryann Stephens, et al; domestic and family

• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Ronnie Dewayne Henson, et al; foreclosure

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v Ryan Travis Jackson; debt collection

April 21

• Bingham Behavioral Healthcare LLC, et al v. Vivian Bingham; contract

• Discover Bank v. Tracy Cristello, debt collection

• Heather Leann Belcher v. Willie Steven Belcher, domestic and family

April 22

• Brent VanAtter, et al v. April Childers, et al; domestic and family

• David T. Bosquez v. Melissa R. Hicks, domestic and family

• Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Robert Walgenbach, auto claim

April 25

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jordan Spencer, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jamie Chandler, debt collection

• Ronald Patenia v. Laura Patenia, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Thomas Bailey, debt collection

• Sherry Henson v. Timothy Henson, domestic and family

April 26

Mary Angela Robertson (Patton) v. Timothy Bryan Robertson, domestic and family

• Bobby Wayne Green v. Kimberly Ann Green, domestic and family

• American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Sizemore, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Misty Couch, debt collection

• Kelsi Patton v. Stephen Patton, domestic and family

• Macon Samuel Bradley v. Chelsea M. Bradley, domestic and family

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you