April 15
• Ada Jean Camur v. Turk Camur, domestic and family
• Commercial Bank v. John Williams, foreclosure
April 18
• Mariner Finance LLC v. Tanya White, contract
• Steven A. Brock, et al v. Leslie Lee Lawson, et al; property damage
• Autovest, LLC v. George W. York, et al; debt collection
• Jason Eaton v. Emily Eaton, domestic and family
• George Collins v. Brenda Sue Collins, domestic and family
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Garry Tyree, et al; foreclosure
April 19
• Ruth Ann Muse v. Charles Ray Muse, domestic and family
• Ashlee Elswick v. Matthew Elswick, domestic and family
April 20
• Melissa Day v. Anthony Wayne Brock, domestic and family
• Brandi Rae Weller v. Jeffery Weller, domestic and family
• Ashley Renee Stephens v. Maryann Stephens, et al; domestic and family
• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Ronnie Dewayne Henson, et al; foreclosure
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v Ryan Travis Jackson; debt collection
April 21
• Bingham Behavioral Healthcare LLC, et al v. Vivian Bingham; contract
• Discover Bank v. Tracy Cristello, debt collection
• Heather Leann Belcher v. Willie Steven Belcher, domestic and family
April 22
• Brent VanAtter, et al v. April Childers, et al; domestic and family
• David T. Bosquez v. Melissa R. Hicks, domestic and family
• Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Robert Walgenbach, auto claim
April 25
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jordan Spencer, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jamie Chandler, debt collection
• Ronald Patenia v. Laura Patenia, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Thomas Bailey, debt collection
• Sherry Henson v. Timothy Henson, domestic and family
April 26
• Mary Angela Robertson (Patton) v. Timothy Bryan Robertson, domestic and family
• Bobby Wayne Green v. Kimberly Ann Green, domestic and family
• American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Sizemore, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Misty Couch, debt collection
• Kelsi Patton v. Stephen Patton, domestic and family
• Macon Samuel Bradley v. Chelsea M. Bradley, domestic and family
