April 24

• OneMain Financial Group v. Derel Adams, contract

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Shirleye Mattingly, contract

• Matthew McGeorge v. Pat Riley, et al; personal injury

• Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Lola Gillenwater, contract

April 25

• Angela Rochelle Hazel v. Steven Smith for Estate of Cresie Smith; property rights

• Korie Burns v. Gabrielle Rice, other

April 26

• Marissa Couch v. John Couch, domestic and family

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Melissa A. Caudill, contract

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., et al v. Jeffrey Benge, et al; foreclosure

April 27

•{/em} Discover Bank v. Darrell Buttery, debt collection

• Accelerated Inventory LLC v. John Delph, contract

• Cody Shepherd v. Ramon Ramirez, automobile claim

• Timothy Wells v. Tonya Wells, domestic and family

• Tri-Co Wood Preserving Inc. v. Ewing Fence & Feed Supply, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Frances Argerbright, contract

• Amanda Cureton v. Robert Cureton, domestic and family

April 28

• Anthony Sharkey v. Wildcat Motor Sports LLC, personal injury

• Sabrina Patterson v. Judy Lucas, et al; automobile claim

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Mary Bowling, et al; contract

• Michael Pratt v. Teresa Pratt, domestic and family

May 1

• Naomi Noris v. Wayne M. Cecil, et al; automobile claim

May 2

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Jenny Yarborough, contract

• Ashley White v. Jimmy White, domestic and family

• Jason Hubbard v. Penny Hubbard, domestic and family

• Rodney Wilson v. Hardees of London, et al; premises liability

• Joshua Bennett v. Leeann Bennett, domestic and family

• Jean Ann Pelfrey v. Westgate Inn Inc., premises liability

May 3

• Tina Cobb Morgan v. Memorial Hospital Inc., other

• Danny Ray Tallant v. Della Faye Tallant, domestic and family

• The Estate of Alihya Dukes v. Joshua Poore, other

• Mary Sue Osborne v. Thelma Hacker, et al; automobile claim

• Joshua Clyde Turner v. Jennifer Renee Turner, domestic and family

