April 24
• OneMain Financial Group v. Derel Adams, contract
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Shirleye Mattingly, contract
• Matthew McGeorge v. Pat Riley, et al; personal injury
• Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Lola Gillenwater, contract
April 25
• Angela Rochelle Hazel v. Steven Smith for Estate of Cresie Smith; property rights
• Korie Burns v. Gabrielle Rice, other
April 26
• Marissa Couch v. John Couch, domestic and family
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Melissa A. Caudill, contract
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., et al v. Jeffrey Benge, et al; foreclosure
April 27
•{/em} Discover Bank v. Darrell Buttery, debt collection
• Accelerated Inventory LLC v. John Delph, contract
• Cody Shepherd v. Ramon Ramirez, automobile claim
• Timothy Wells v. Tonya Wells, domestic and family
• Tri-Co Wood Preserving Inc. v. Ewing Fence & Feed Supply, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Frances Argerbright, contract
• Amanda Cureton v. Robert Cureton, domestic and family
April 28
• Anthony Sharkey v. Wildcat Motor Sports LLC, personal injury
• Sabrina Patterson v. Judy Lucas, et al; automobile claim
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Mary Bowling, et al; contract
• Michael Pratt v. Teresa Pratt, domestic and family
May 1
• Naomi Noris v. Wayne M. Cecil, et al; automobile claim
May 2
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Jenny Yarborough, contract
• Ashley White v. Jimmy White, domestic and family
• Jason Hubbard v. Penny Hubbard, domestic and family
• Rodney Wilson v. Hardees of London, et al; premises liability
• Joshua Bennett v. Leeann Bennett, domestic and family
• Jean Ann Pelfrey v. Westgate Inn Inc., premises liability
May 3
• Tina Cobb Morgan v. Memorial Hospital Inc., other
• Danny Ray Tallant v. Della Faye Tallant, domestic and family
• The Estate of Alihya Dukes v. Joshua Poore, other
• Mary Sue Osborne v. Thelma Hacker, et al; automobile claim
• Joshua Clyde Turner v. Jennifer Renee Turner, domestic and family
