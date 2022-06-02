April 28
• Bank of America N.A. v. Melinda S. Fields, debt collection
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Derek Thomas Collett, et al; foreclosure
April 29
• Joshua Wayne Estep v. Elizabeth G. Estep, domestic and family
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Robin Wagers, et al; contract
• Arivo Acceptance LLC v. Danny Pennington, et al; contract
• Burton Lee Bentley v. Brooke Gaines, custody
May 1• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Deborah Allen, et al; debt collection
May 2
• Ruby Sizemore v. Lonnie Sizemore, domestic and family
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Rebecca Bruner, contract
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Tereasa E. Robinson, debt collection
• Gary Rasmussen, et al v. Pioneer Cabins & Sheds LLC, et al; contract
• Community Trust Bank v. Donald Day, et al; contract
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jeff Queen, et al; foreclosure
• Brandon McQueen v. Avery Boggs, custody
May 3
• Charlie Thomas Hibbard v. Dremia Lynn Hibbard, domestic and family
• Community Trust Bank v. Eddie Joseph, contract
May 4
• Cavalry SPV1, LLC as assignee of Citibank v. Judith Dunn, debt collection
• Delora Jansen, et al v. Johnny D. Lewis, et al; auto claim
• Alice Renee Jones v. Walmart Inc., doing business as Walmart SuperCenter; premises liability
• Teresa Rice v. Christian L. Gosselin, et al; auto claim
May 5
• Timothy Huckabee v. Tim Short Motors LLC; employee discrimination
• Chelsi Hinkle v. Billy Hinkle, domestic and family
• Lonnie Joseph v. Kelly Joseph, domestic and family
May 6
• April Sizemore v. Eddie Sizemore, domestic and family
• Joshua Burton v. Julie Burton, domestic and family
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Sue Fields, debt collection
May 9
• Charles Harris v. Erick Harris, et al; domestic and family
• United Cumberland Bank v. Bill Knuckles, et al; foreclosure
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kenneth Moore, debt collection
