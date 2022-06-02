Sentinel logo

April 28

• Bank of America N.A. v. Melinda S. Fields, debt collection

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Derek Thomas Collett, et al; foreclosure

April 29

• Joshua Wayne Estep v. Elizabeth G. Estep, domestic and family

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Robin Wagers, et al; contract

• Arivo Acceptance LLC v. Danny Pennington, et al; contract

• Burton Lee Bentley v. Brooke Gaines, custody

May 1• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Deborah Allen, et al; debt collection

May 2

• Ruby Sizemore v. Lonnie Sizemore, domestic and family

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Rebecca Bruner, contract

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Tereasa E. Robinson, debt collection

• Gary Rasmussen, et al v. Pioneer Cabins & Sheds LLC, et al; contract

• Community Trust Bank v. Donald Day, et al; contract

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jeff Queen, et al; foreclosure

• Brandon McQueen v. Avery Boggs, custody

May 3

• Charlie Thomas Hibbard v. Dremia Lynn Hibbard, domestic and family

• Community Trust Bank v. Eddie Joseph, contract

May 4

Cavalry SPV1, LLC as assignee of Citibank v. Judith Dunn, debt collection

• Delora Jansen, et al v. Johnny D. Lewis, et al; auto claim

• Alice Renee Jones v. Walmart Inc., doing business as Walmart SuperCenter; premises liability

• Teresa Rice v. Christian L. Gosselin, et al; auto claim

May 5

• Timothy Huckabee v. Tim Short Motors LLC; employee discrimination

• Chelsi Hinkle v. Billy Hinkle, domestic and family

• Lonnie Joseph v. Kelly Joseph, domestic and family

May 6

• April Sizemore v. Eddie Sizemore, domestic and family

• Joshua Burton v. Julie Burton, domestic and family

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Sue Fields, debt collection

May 9

• Charles Harris v. Erick Harris, et al; domestic and family

• United Cumberland Bank v. Bill Knuckles, et al; foreclosure

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kenneth Moore, debt collection

