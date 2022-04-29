Sentinel logo

April 5

• Shaundata L. Bertrand v. Randy Thomas Lee Bertrand Jr., domestic and family

• Rafael Herrera Hernandez v. Jennifer Eversole, auto claim

• Park Federal Credit Union v. Lisa Oakley, et al; contract

• Lashaina J. Underwood v. Huyanna D. Parsons, et al; auto claim

April 6

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Pete Newby, et al; contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Christopher Sweeney, auto claim

April 7

• Melanie Lynn Britton v. Jeffrey Dewayne Britton, domestic and family

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. John P. Petrey, auto claim

• Tabitha Saprina Estep v. Adam Edward Estep, domestic and family

April 8

• Barbara Michna, et al v. Greg White, et al; contract

• Harold Hinkle, et al v. Anthony Hinkle, et al; property rights

April 11

• Jennifer Megan Askins v. Matthew Dylan Garland, domestic and family

• Nikita Nashae Bledsoe v. Carleton Bradley Bledsoe, domestic and family

• Chesley Miracle v. Bridgett Miracle, domestic and family

April 12

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, formerly called Ford v. Lanny W. Rush, contract

• Bethany Durham v. Jacob Durham, domestic and family

• Melissa Godbey v. David Godbey, domestic and family

• Julie Lee v. Marvin Spencer, domestic and family

April 13

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Lyndsey Baker, et al; contract

• Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation v. Gary Gearhart, debt collection

• Sarah Stinnett v. Daniel Davis, domestic and family

• Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. Paul R. Robinson, debt collection

• Ambri I. Bright v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP, premises liability - personal injury

• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. Rachal Gilbert, foreclosure

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you