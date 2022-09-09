Aug. 14
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jeffery Burkhart, et al; contract
Aug. 15
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Wendell Foley, et al; contract
• Eric Edward Shuffler v. Ashley Marie Shuffler, domestic and family
Aug. 17
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Charles A. Smith, contract
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Vernon Hensley, contract
• Paul Hart v. The Estate of Timothy Holt, debt collection
• Jeremy Jett v. Whitney Brooke McPhetridge, custody
• James Harold Jones v. Margaret Denise Jones, domestic and family
Aug. 18
• Shelter Mutual Insurance Company v. April Sprinkles, property damage
• Stephanie A. Burdine v. Gilbert A. Burdine, domestic and family
• Sally Lee Hale v. William James Hale, domestic and family
• Melissa Joy Lawson v. Mickey Ray Lawson, domestic and family
• U.S. Bank Trust National Association v. Flora Pearl Russell, foreclosure
• Firstbank v. Lonnie Hubbard, et al; foreclosure
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Lisa Turner debt collection
Aug. 19
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Bobby Curry, et al; contract
• Community Trust Bank v. Tracy Costello, et al; debt collection
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Steve Bell, et al; foreclosure
• Anna Warber v. Alex Warber, domestic and family
Aug. 20
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Gerald Williams, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Thompson, et al; debt collection
Aug. 21
• Joshua Brian Karr v. Kimberly Karr, domestic and family
Aug. 23
• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Landon Dale Johsnon, et al; contract
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jessie Gregory, et al; foreclosure
Aug. 25
• Charlotte Salazar, et al v. McCoy Smith, auto claim
• Samantha B. Henson v. Jonathan W. Henson, domestic and family
• Charlotte Gray, et al v. Alvarez Yunior, et al; auto claim
• Robert L. Cox v. Jason Riley, et al; auto claim
• Arthur Johnson v. Neal Deaton, et al; debt collection
• Bank United N.A. v. Jennifer Nicole Jackson, et al; foreclosure
• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Kelsie Prince, debt collection
• Dylan J. Clendenen v. Lindsay Wagers, custody
• Marty Wagers v. Morgan Wagers, domestic and family
• Jack Aaron Cornett v. Kimberly Renee Cornett, domestic and family
Aug. 26
• Dennis Keith Cooper v. Cleda Renee Cooper, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Mary Evans, contract
• U.S. National Association v. Charity Stone, debt collection
Aug. 29
• Tidewater Financial Company, doing business as Tidewater Motors v. Stephen Gray, debt collection’
• Amanda Grace Hatfield v. Dalton Ray Hatfield, domestic and family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.