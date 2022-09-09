Sentinel logo

Aug. 14

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jeffery Burkhart, et al; contract

Aug. 15

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Wendell Foley, et al; contract

• Eric Edward Shuffler v. Ashley Marie Shuffler, domestic and family

Aug. 17

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Charles A. Smith, contract

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Vernon Hensley, contract

• Paul Hart v. The Estate of Timothy Holt, debt collection

• Jeremy Jett v. Whitney Brooke McPhetridge, custody

• James Harold Jones v. Margaret Denise Jones, domestic and family

Aug. 18

• Shelter Mutual Insurance Company v. April Sprinkles, property damage

• Stephanie A. Burdine v. Gilbert A. Burdine, domestic and family

• Sally Lee Hale v. William James Hale, domestic and family

• Melissa Joy Lawson v. Mickey Ray Lawson, domestic and family

• U.S. Bank Trust National Association v. Flora Pearl Russell, foreclosure

• Firstbank v. Lonnie Hubbard, et al; foreclosure

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Lisa Turner debt collection

Aug. 19

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Bobby Curry, et al; contract

• Community Trust Bank v. Tracy Costello, et al; debt collection

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Steve Bell, et al; foreclosure

• Anna Warber v. Alex Warber, domestic and family

Aug. 20

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Gerald Williams, et al; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Thompson, et al; debt collection

Aug. 21

• Joshua Brian Karr v. Kimberly Karr, domestic and family

Aug. 23

• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Landon Dale Johsnon, et al; contract

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jessie Gregory, et al; foreclosure

Aug. 25

• Charlotte Salazar, et al v. McCoy Smith, auto claim

• Samantha B. Henson v. Jonathan W. Henson, domestic and family

• Charlotte Gray, et al v. Alvarez Yunior, et al; auto claim

• Robert L. Cox v. Jason Riley, et al; auto claim

• Arthur Johnson v. Neal Deaton, et al; debt collection

• Bank United N.A. v. Jennifer Nicole Jackson, et al; foreclosure

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Kelsie Prince, debt collection

• Dylan J. Clendenen v. Lindsay Wagers, custody

• Marty Wagers v. Morgan Wagers, domestic and family

• Jack Aaron Cornett v. Kimberly Renee Cornett, domestic and family

Aug. 26

• Dennis Keith Cooper v. Cleda Renee Cooper, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Mary Evans, contract

• U.S. National Association v. Charity Stone, debt collection

Aug. 29

• Tidewater Financial Company, doing business as Tidewater Motors v. Stephen Gray, debt collection’

• Amanda Grace Hatfield v. Dalton Ray Hatfield, domestic and family

