Aug. 23
• Brianna Nikita Lambeth v. Shane Thomas Lambeth, domestic and family
• ADLP Investments LLC Series 1 v. Rhonda Jones, contract
• David Lamb v. Jami Lamb, domestic and family
• Jessica Michelle Merritt v. Clifton Shane Merritt, domestic and family
• Staci Walker v. Stephen Walker, domestic and family
• Krystal Rose v. Dellie Parks, et al; domestic and family
• Richard Krossbar v. Tim Burton, et al; contract
Aug. 24
• Deborah Gail Robinson v. Colson David Robinson, domestic and family
• Kala Renee Holsten v. Matthew Gregory Holsten, domestic and family
• Brendan Alex Yaden v. Montana Sky Yaden, domestic and family
Aug. 25
• Jordan Andrew Hacker v. Hannah Nicole Hacker, domestic and family
• Rebecca Hall, administratrix of Estate of Emogene Sloan v. Jonathan Campbell, other
• Max A. Baker v. Jamie A. Southwood-Baker, domestic and family
Aug. 26
• Julie Farris v. Kelly Farris, domestic and family
• Carolyn Lawson v. April Biggs, domestic and family
• Kimberly Bargo v. Daniel Bargo, domestic and family
• Nicholas Matthew Ramsey v. Pennie Marie Ramsey, domestic and family
• Joyce Versino v. Stacy Cunnagin, et al; foreclosure
• Cody Crawley v. Cambridge Equities LLC, et al; foreclosure
• Lawrence Ludeman v. Saint Joseph Health System Inc., doing business as Saint Joseph London; medical malpractice
Aug. 27
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Mary Wacheke, contract
• Firstbank v. T. J. Nelson, contract
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust, other
• Timothy D. Dixon v. Ronnie Helton, et al; other
• Daniel Russell v. Madison Crain, et al; other
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Ernest W. Blair, contract
Aug. 30
• Kimberly Johnson v. Michael C. Johnson, domestic and family
• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Pamela Taylor, et al; contract
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Kaitlynn M. Roark, contract
• Buck W. Elkins Jr. v. Charlotte M. Elkins, domestic and family
• Alpine Auto Finance LLC v. Cory Cleveland, et al; contract
• Abbey Ballinger v. Ryan Ballinger, domestic and family
• Neal Deaton v. Dixie Truss Inc., contract
• 1st Choice Credit Inc. v. Jonathan Carpenter, contract
• Dustin Decker v. Breanna Laster, domestic and family
