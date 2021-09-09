Sentinel logo

Aug. 23

• Brianna Nikita Lambeth v. Shane Thomas Lambeth, domestic and family

• ADLP Investments LLC Series 1 v. Rhonda Jones, contract

• David Lamb v. Jami Lamb, domestic and family

• Jessica Michelle Merritt v. Clifton Shane Merritt, domestic and family

• Staci Walker v. Stephen Walker, domestic and family

• Krystal Rose v. Dellie Parks, et al; domestic and family

• Richard Krossbar v. Tim Burton, et al; contract

Aug. 24

• Deborah Gail Robinson v. Colson David Robinson, domestic and family

• Kala Renee Holsten v. Matthew Gregory Holsten, domestic and family

• Brendan Alex Yaden v. Montana Sky Yaden, domestic and family

Aug. 25

• Jordan Andrew Hacker v. Hannah Nicole Hacker, domestic and family

• Rebecca Hall, administratrix of Estate of Emogene Sloan v. Jonathan Campbell, other

• Max A. Baker v. Jamie A. Southwood-Baker, domestic and family

Aug. 26

• Julie Farris v. Kelly Farris, domestic and family

• Carolyn Lawson v. April Biggs, domestic and family

• Kimberly Bargo v. Daniel Bargo, domestic and family

• Nicholas Matthew Ramsey v. Pennie Marie Ramsey, domestic and family

• Joyce Versino v. Stacy Cunnagin, et al; foreclosure

• Cody Crawley v. Cambridge Equities LLC, et al; foreclosure

• Lawrence Ludeman v. Saint Joseph Health System Inc., doing business as Saint Joseph London; medical malpractice

Aug. 27

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Mary Wacheke, contract

• Firstbank v. T. J. Nelson, contract

• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust, other

• Timothy D. Dixon v. Ronnie Helton, et al; other

• Daniel Russell v. Madison Crain, et al; other

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Ernest W. Blair, contract

Aug. 30

• Kimberly Johnson v. Michael C. Johnson, domestic and family

• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Pamela Taylor, et al; contract

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Kaitlynn M. Roark, contract

• Buck W. Elkins Jr. v. Charlotte M. Elkins, domestic and family

• Alpine Auto Finance LLC v. Cory Cleveland, et al; contract

• Abbey Ballinger v. Ryan Ballinger, domestic and family

• Neal Deaton v. Dixie Truss Inc., contract

• 1st Choice Credit Inc. v. Jonathan Carpenter, contract

• Dustin Decker v. Breanna Laster, domestic and family

