Aug. 30
• Ronald Sparks v. Thomas J. Higgins, et al; automobile claim
• William Adams Oneal v. Kourtney Oneal, domestic and family
• Michael Rodericks v. Faith Rodericks, domestic and family
• William L. Wilson v. Jessica Kirklin Wilson, domestic and family
Aug. 31
• Mark Alexander v. Laurel County Detention Center, et al; other
• Larry R. Rigney v. Huffman and Huffman, P.S.C., et alp medical malpractice
• Jonathan Freeman v. Laurel County Correctional Center, other
• Robert Wesley Kean, et al v. Wildcat Adventures and Off-Road Park LLC, other
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Rachel N. Burns, et al; foreclosure
• Kayla Carson v. William Charles Carson III; domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Douglas Spurgeon, contract
Sept. 1
• Shawna Smith v. Becky Holiday, et al; automobile claim
• Patricia Rudder v. Matthew Belcher, et al; automobile claim
• Robin Leann Harris v. William Henderson Harris Jr., domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Karen Dugger, et al; contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brian Hornbake, et al; contract
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Dakota Lee Dwight Mahaffey, foreclosure
• Destiny Eversole v. Aldi, Inc.; premises liability
• Chasidi Cansler v. Slade Cansler, domestic and family
Sept. 5
• Anna Johns v. Pauline Proffitt, automobile claim
Sept. 6
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Ryan Sizemore, contract
Sept. 7
• Discover Bank v. Derrek R. Baker, contract
• Rebecca Riley v. Terry Riley, domestic and family
• Jason Pearce Handy v. Carla Joyce Handy, domestic and family
