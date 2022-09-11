Aug. 30

• Ronald Sparks v. Thomas J. Higgins, et al; automobile claim

• William Adams Oneal v. Kourtney Oneal, domestic and family

• Michael Rodericks v. Faith Rodericks, domestic and family

• William L. Wilson v. Jessica Kirklin Wilson, domestic and family

Aug. 31

• Mark Alexander v. Laurel County Detention Center, et al; other

• Larry R. Rigney v. Huffman and Huffman, P.S.C., et alp medical malpractice

• Jonathan Freeman v. Laurel County Correctional Center, other

• Robert Wesley Kean, et al v. Wildcat Adventures and Off-Road Park LLC, other

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Rachel N. Burns, et al; foreclosure

• Kayla Carson v. William Charles Carson III; domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Douglas Spurgeon, contract

Sept. 1

• Shawna Smith v. Becky Holiday, et al; automobile claim

• Patricia Rudder v. Matthew Belcher, et al; automobile claim

• Robin Leann Harris v. William Henderson Harris Jr., domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Karen Dugger, et al; contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brian Hornbake, et al; contract

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Dakota Lee Dwight Mahaffey, foreclosure

• Destiny Eversole v. Aldi, Inc.; premises liability

• Chasidi Cansler v. Slade Cansler, domestic and family

Sept. 5

• Anna Johns v. Pauline Proffitt, automobile claim

Sept. 6

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Ryan Sizemore, contract

Sept. 7

• Discover Bank v. Derrek R. Baker, contract

• Rebecca Riley v. Terry Riley, domestic and family

• Jason Pearce Handy v. Carla Joyce Handy, domestic and family

