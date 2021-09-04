Sentinel logo

Aug. 9

• Troy Capital LLC v. William Simons, domestic and family

• Tammy Hayes v. Steven Hayes, domestic and family

• Shawn D. Cobb v. Tiffany S. Yaden, domestic and family

Aug. 10

• Lindsay Parsley v. Leslie Kyle Whitehead, domestic and family

• Shawn Ostering v. Heather Ostering, domestic and family

Aug. 11

• Lycoming Auto Trust v. Megan L. Prichard, contract

• Bonnie Maggard v. Joyce Brown, personal injury

• Chris Patterson v. Rachel Patterson, domestic and family

• Kendra N. Estep v Brian E. Estep, domestic and family

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kenneth Hacker, et al; foreclosure

Aug. 12

• Brittany Hammack v. Matthew Hammack, domestic and family

• Dawn Marie Caldwell v. John Samuel Caldwell, domestic and family

• Charles Lee Hensley v. Sharon Beth Hensley, domestic and family

• Keith Turner v. Melinda Pratt, domestic and family

• Darris Michael Jones v. Kimberly Marie Jones, domestic and family

Aug. 13

• Jamie Bowling v. Samsung Electronics American Inc., other

Aug. 14

• Samuel Daugherty v. Allyson Daugherty, domestic and family

Aug. 16

• Holly Amanda Jacobs v. Zachary Marshall Jacobs, domestic and family

• Pleaz Ray Gregory, et al v. Amanda Michelle Napier, domestic and family

Aug. 17

• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Cumberland Valley Financial, other

• Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. First Corbin Realty, other

• Carolyn Miracle v. Rural Transit Enterprises Coordinated, personal injury

Aug. 18

• Cassey Hammack v. McKenna L. Mackey, et al; personal injury

• Tara Cottongim v. Carli Burton Pitman, et al; domestic and family

• Michael Lee Johnson v. Lisa Rae Johnson, domestic and family

• Kimberly Powell v. Randy Powell, domestic and family

Aug. 20

• Jo Sizemore v. Gregory Kent Sizemore, domestic and family

• Lisa Branson v. Gary Branson, et al; domestic and family

• Community Trust Bank Inc. v. Phyllis Collett, et al; contract

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you