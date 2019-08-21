August 3

• Kendra Keyton v. Tiffany Manning, et al; foreclosure

August 5

• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Kathy H. Vires, et al; foreclosure

• Annette Stinnett v. Cody Stinnett, et al; domestic and family

August 6

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Tom Lewis, et al; contract

• Fowler Bell PLLC v. Clorenna Slemp Pike, contract

• Steven R. Newby, et al v. Kelly Stillings, et al; domestic and family

• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown heirs of P. Hammack, et al; foreclosure

• Community Trust Bank v. William Michael Patton, et al; contract

• Community Trust Bank v. Daniel Hall, contract

• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee for GSAMP Trust v. Jerry Hammock, foreclosure

• Matthew Brummett v. Krystina Peabody Brummett, domestic and family

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Mark Deaton, et al; foreclosure

• Jeffrey L. Jackson v. Zachary Belcher, et al; personal injury

August 8

• April Courtney Garrison v. Adam Franklin Garrison, domestic and family

• Carresa Ely v. Thomas M. Ely, domestic and family

• Jessica Bailey v. Eric Bailey, domestic and family

• Chelsea Wattenbarger Walters v. Jeremy Scott Walters, domestic and family

• Amber Hibbitts v. William Hibbitts, domestic and family

• Sandeep Sharma v. Donovan D. Durham, et al; contract

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandi Sprinkles, contract

• Brittany J. Taylor v. Brandon S. Taylor, domestic and family

• Natasha Renee McWhorter v. Philip McWhorter, domestic and family

August 9

• Midland Funding LLC v. Stacey Shepherd, contract

• Crescent Bank and Trust v. Crystal Moses, contract

• U.S. Bank Trust, N. A. as trustee for LSF v. Flora Russell, foreclosure

August 12

• Shannon Rimas v. Brian Rimas, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Matthew Saylor, et al; contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Larry Hammons, et al; contract

• American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Margaret Hensley, personal injury

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Justin Hollin, contract

August 13

• Randa Potts v. Dillan J. Gambrel, personal injury

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Justin Cawood, contract

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Camron Caldwell, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (KFBMIC) A/S/O Robert Jack Gumm Jr. v. Lonnie Herndon, property damage

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Thomas Jones, contract

August 14

• Signature Realty Inc., et al v. Thomas Greg, et al; property rights

• Revenue Boosters LLC v. Jose Rodrigo Galacia, et al; contract

• Kenneth Day, et al v. Sophie Dziadzio, et al; domestic and family

August 15

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Kathryn M. Emmert, contract

• Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Diane Sanders, personal injury

• Casey Mason, et al v. Daniel L. Baker, et al; personal injury

• Lillian Kay Wilson v. Tensley Lynn Wilson, domestic and family

• Danny Neal v. Lori Neal, domestic and family

• Westlake Services LLC v. Troy Kemp contract

August 16

• Glen Montgomery Baker v. Megan Elizabeth Baker, domestic and family • Andrew Grigsby v. Tiah Spray, domestic and family

• Steven Ferguson v. Samantha Hoskins, domestic and family

• Synchrony Bank v. James Caldwell, contract

• John Gregory Jones, et al v. David McCeary, et al; contract

