August 3
• Kendra Keyton v. Tiffany Manning, et al; foreclosure
August 5
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Kathy H. Vires, et al; foreclosure
• Annette Stinnett v. Cody Stinnett, et al; domestic and family
August 6
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Tom Lewis, et al; contract
• Fowler Bell PLLC v. Clorenna Slemp Pike, contract
• Steven R. Newby, et al v. Kelly Stillings, et al; domestic and family
• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown heirs of P. Hammack, et al; foreclosure
• Community Trust Bank v. William Michael Patton, et al; contract
• Community Trust Bank v. Daniel Hall, contract
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee for GSAMP Trust v. Jerry Hammock, foreclosure
• Matthew Brummett v. Krystina Peabody Brummett, domestic and family
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Mark Deaton, et al; foreclosure
• Jeffrey L. Jackson v. Zachary Belcher, et al; personal injury
August 8
• April Courtney Garrison v. Adam Franklin Garrison, domestic and family
• Carresa Ely v. Thomas M. Ely, domestic and family
• Jessica Bailey v. Eric Bailey, domestic and family
• Chelsea Wattenbarger Walters v. Jeremy Scott Walters, domestic and family
• Amber Hibbitts v. William Hibbitts, domestic and family
• Sandeep Sharma v. Donovan D. Durham, et al; contract
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandi Sprinkles, contract
• Brittany J. Taylor v. Brandon S. Taylor, domestic and family
• Natasha Renee McWhorter v. Philip McWhorter, domestic and family
August 9
• Midland Funding LLC v. Stacey Shepherd, contract
• Crescent Bank and Trust v. Crystal Moses, contract
• U.S. Bank Trust, N. A. as trustee for LSF v. Flora Russell, foreclosure
August 12
• Shannon Rimas v. Brian Rimas, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Matthew Saylor, et al; contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Larry Hammons, et al; contract
• American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Margaret Hensley, personal injury
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Justin Hollin, contract
August 13
• Randa Potts v. Dillan J. Gambrel, personal injury
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Justin Cawood, contract
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Camron Caldwell, contract
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (KFBMIC) A/S/O Robert Jack Gumm Jr. v. Lonnie Herndon, property damage
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Thomas Jones, contract
August 14
• Signature Realty Inc., et al v. Thomas Greg, et al; property rights
• Revenue Boosters LLC v. Jose Rodrigo Galacia, et al; contract
• Kenneth Day, et al v. Sophie Dziadzio, et al; domestic and family
August 15
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Kathryn M. Emmert, contract
• Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Diane Sanders, personal injury
• Casey Mason, et al v. Daniel L. Baker, et al; personal injury
• Lillian Kay Wilson v. Tensley Lynn Wilson, domestic and family
• Danny Neal v. Lori Neal, domestic and family
• Westlake Services LLC v. Troy Kemp contract
August 16
• Glen Montgomery Baker v. Megan Elizabeth Baker, domestic and family • Andrew Grigsby v. Tiah Spray, domestic and family
• Steven Ferguson v. Samantha Hoskins, domestic and family
• Synchrony Bank v. James Caldwell, contract
• John Gregory Jones, et al v. David McCeary, et al; contract
