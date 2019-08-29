August 19

• Jason McCreary v. John G. Jones, contract

August 20

• Kenneth Edward Dezarn v. Margie Dezarn, domestic and family

• Trevor Dean Weaver v. Kimberlyn Ryann Weaver, domestic and family

August 21

• Discover Bank v. Courtney N. Estep, contract

• Discover Bank v. Larry D. Robinson, et al; contract

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mary Tincher, contract

• Tina House v. Jonathan House, domestic and family

August 22

• Audrey Lynn Asher v. Buster Wayne Asher, et al; domestic and family

• Mark Anthony Aquilar v. Don M. Morring, et al; medical malpractice

• Midland Funding LLC v. Charlene Perry, contract

August 23

• Community Trust Bank Inc. v. Estate of Janet Sue Brown, et al; foreclosure

• Latosha D. Asher v. Timothy C. Asher, domestic and family

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. David J. Hammons, personal injury

