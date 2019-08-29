August 19
• Jason McCreary v. John G. Jones, contract
August 20
• Kenneth Edward Dezarn v. Margie Dezarn, domestic and family
• Trevor Dean Weaver v. Kimberlyn Ryann Weaver, domestic and family
August 21
• Discover Bank v. Courtney N. Estep, contract
• Discover Bank v. Larry D. Robinson, et al; contract
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mary Tincher, contract
• Tina House v. Jonathan House, domestic and family
August 22
• Audrey Lynn Asher v. Buster Wayne Asher, et al; domestic and family
• Mark Anthony Aquilar v. Don M. Morring, et al; medical malpractice
• Midland Funding LLC v. Charlene Perry, contract
August 23
• Community Trust Bank Inc. v. Estate of Janet Sue Brown, et al; foreclosure
• Latosha D. Asher v. Timothy C. Asher, domestic and family
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. David J. Hammons, personal injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.