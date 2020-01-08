Dec. 30
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Janice L. Helton, contract
• Mid-South Capital Partners, LP v. Craig Engle, et al; foreclosure
• Joshua Allen Muncy, et al v. Inspired Living LLC, et al; personal injury
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. John Combs, contract
Jan. 2
• Jackson County Bank v. Breckey Carl Eagle, et al; foreclosure
• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as (DBA) Westlake Financial v. Scott Pressley, contract
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (KFBMIC) (Brenda Thompson) v. Sammy Krueger, personal injury
