Dec. 30

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Janice L. Helton, contract

• Mid-South Capital Partners, LP v. Craig Engle, et al; foreclosure

• Joshua Allen Muncy, et al v. Inspired Living LLC, et al; personal injury

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. John Combs, contract

Jan. 2

• Jackson County Bank v. Breckey Carl Eagle, et al; foreclosure

• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as (DBA) Westlake Financial v. Scott Pressley, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (KFBMIC) (Brenda Thompson) v. Sammy Krueger, personal injury

