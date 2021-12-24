Dec. 1
• Global Lending Services LLC v. Shawn Roark, contract
• Global Lending Services LLC v. David Evans, contract
• Global Lending Services LLC v. Alicia Grubb, contract
• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Rick Smallwood, contract
Dec. 2
• Judy P. Caldwell v. Kroger Limited Partnership 1, et al; personal injury
• Tracy Renee Scott v. Robert Mark Scott, domestic and family
• Clifton Powell v. Jessica Adams, et al; custody
• Jerry W. Moore, et al v. Jim Melton, et al; property rights
• Community Trust Bank v. Linda F. Moore, et al; contract
• Ellen Roark v. Kroger Limited Partnership 1, personal injury
Dec. 3
• Jennifer Gray v. Ryan Gray, domestic and family
Dec. 6
• Firstbank v. Mable Smith, et al; contract
• Tiffany N. Scott v. Steven K. Beckner, other
• Capital One Bank v. Ronald Scott Fox, debt collection
• Capital One Bank v. Eugene N. Engle, debt collection
• Misty Nicole Smith v. Jimmy Wayne Smith, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Billy Carr, debt collection
Dec. 7
• Michael Wayne Stanley v. Tamara Lynn Knox, domestic and family
Dec. 8
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jon K. Hawk, contract
• U.S. Bank National Association as Indent v. Ronnie E. Towe, foreclosure
Dec. 9
• Michael Watkins v. Crystal Watkins, domestic and family
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher Earl Napier, et al; foreclosure
Dec. 10
• Synchrony Bank v. Jamie Campbell, debt collection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.