Dec. 1

• Global Lending Services LLC v. Shawn Roark, contract

• Global Lending Services LLC v. David Evans, contract

• Global Lending Services LLC v. Alicia Grubb, contract

• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Rick Smallwood, contract

Dec. 2

• Judy P. Caldwell v. Kroger Limited Partnership 1, et al; personal injury

• Tracy Renee Scott v. Robert Mark Scott, domestic and family

• Clifton Powell v. Jessica Adams, et al; custody

• Jerry W. Moore, et al v. Jim Melton, et al; property rights

• Community Trust Bank v. Linda F. Moore, et al; contract

• Ellen Roark v. Kroger Limited Partnership 1, personal injury

Dec. 3

• Jennifer Gray v. Ryan Gray, domestic and family

Dec. 6

• Firstbank v. Mable Smith, et al; contract

• Tiffany N. Scott v. Steven K. Beckner, other

• Capital One Bank v. Ronald Scott Fox, debt collection

• Capital One Bank v. Eugene N. Engle, debt collection

• Misty Nicole Smith v. Jimmy Wayne Smith, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Billy Carr, debt collection

Dec. 7

• Michael Wayne Stanley v. Tamara Lynn Knox, domestic and family

Dec. 8

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jon K. Hawk, contract

• U.S. Bank National Association as Indent v. Ronnie E. Towe, foreclosure

Dec. 9

• Michael Watkins v. Crystal Watkins, domestic and family

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher Earl Napier, et al; foreclosure

Dec. 10

• Synchrony Bank v. Jamie Campbell, debt collection

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you