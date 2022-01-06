Dec. 20
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Rob-Hill Properties, property rights
• Kentucky Tax Company LLC v. Anthony Brummett, et al; contract
• Ashleigh Elizabeth Gray v. Jeremiah Dwayne Gray, domestic and family
• Stephen Michael Weiss v. Beth Ann Weiss Indorf, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Marlene Ballard, et al; debt collection
• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Daniel B. Bargo, contract
Dec. 21
• Autovest LLC v. Anthony Ciaffarafa, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Josh Hamm, debt collection
• Heather Lynn Murray v. David Murray, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Thelma Bryant, contract
Dec. 22
• Rebecca Victoria Ledford v. William Perry Ledford, domestic and family
• Willis G. Neal v. Big Daddy RV's, et al; property damage
