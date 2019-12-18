Dec. 2

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Peggy Anderson, contract

• Peggy Nolan v. Jamie L. Bowman, et al; personal injury

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Randall Bledsoe, et al; contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Anthony Holt, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Matthew Saylor, et al; contract

• Angela Patterson v. Abraham Patterson, domestic and family

• Tiffany Broll-Embrey v. James Broll-Embrey, domestic and family

• Eagle Capital Management LLC v. Terry Hargens, property damage

Dec. 3

• William Ray McFadden v. Monica Lynn McFadden, domestic and family

• Church Mutual Insurance Company v. Brooke N. Todd, personal injury

• First National Bank & Trust v. Andrew Keith Lawson, contract

Dec. 4

• Branch Banking & Trust v. Danny D. Osborne, contract

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amanda D. Moore, contract

• Dominic Alexander Amburgey v. Daina Lynn Copenhaver, domestic and family

• Ivey Mills v. Michael Mills, domestic and family

• Rusty Shane Smith v. Amber Rae Smith, domestic and family

Dec. 5

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jeffrey W. Rose, property damage

• Boyd Adkins v. Joanie Adkins, domestic and family

• Leanna Renee Blakley v. Chene Matthew Blakley, domestic and family

• James Boone v. Tina Boone, domestic and family

• Heather Suzanne Smith v. Elbert Eugene Smith, domestic and family

Dec. 6

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Judy Bowling, contract

• First National Bank of Manchester v. John H. Davis, et al; foreclosure

• Farm Bureau Bank FSB v. Stanley W. Reid Jr., et al; contract

Dec. 9

• James Howard v. Chelsea Howard, domestic and family

Dec. 10

• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v . James B. Johnson, et al; foreclosure

• Candace Collins v. Robert Collins, domestic and family

• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v. Khanani Pack, et al; foreclosure

• Rama Allen v. Laurel County, Kentucky, et al; personal injury

Dec. 11

• L & N Federal Credit Union v. Randy J. Brockman, et al; contract

• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Jason Hall, et al; contract

Dec. 12

• JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Lee C. Jones, et al; foreclosure

• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Terry Henson, contract

• Robert Durham v. Alice Gibson, et al; foreclosure

