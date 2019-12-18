Dec. 2
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Peggy Anderson, contract
• Peggy Nolan v. Jamie L. Bowman, et al; personal injury
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Randall Bledsoe, et al; contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Anthony Holt, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Matthew Saylor, et al; contract
• Angela Patterson v. Abraham Patterson, domestic and family
• Tiffany Broll-Embrey v. James Broll-Embrey, domestic and family
• Eagle Capital Management LLC v. Terry Hargens, property damage
Dec. 3
• William Ray McFadden v. Monica Lynn McFadden, domestic and family
• Church Mutual Insurance Company v. Brooke N. Todd, personal injury
• First National Bank & Trust v. Andrew Keith Lawson, contract
Dec. 4
• Branch Banking & Trust v. Danny D. Osborne, contract
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amanda D. Moore, contract
• Dominic Alexander Amburgey v. Daina Lynn Copenhaver, domestic and family
• Ivey Mills v. Michael Mills, domestic and family
• Rusty Shane Smith v. Amber Rae Smith, domestic and family
Dec. 5
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jeffrey W. Rose, property damage
• Boyd Adkins v. Joanie Adkins, domestic and family
• Leanna Renee Blakley v. Chene Matthew Blakley, domestic and family
• James Boone v. Tina Boone, domestic and family
• Heather Suzanne Smith v. Elbert Eugene Smith, domestic and family
Dec. 6
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Judy Bowling, contract
• First National Bank of Manchester v. John H. Davis, et al; foreclosure
• Farm Bureau Bank FSB v. Stanley W. Reid Jr., et al; contract
Dec. 9
• James Howard v. Chelsea Howard, domestic and family
Dec. 10
• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v . James B. Johnson, et al; foreclosure
• Candace Collins v. Robert Collins, domestic and family
• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v. Khanani Pack, et al; foreclosure
• Rama Allen v. Laurel County, Kentucky, et al; personal injury
Dec. 11
• L & N Federal Credit Union v. Randy J. Brockman, et al; contract
• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Jason Hall, et al; contract
Dec. 12
• JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Lee C. Jones, et al; foreclosure
• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Terry Henson, contract
• Robert Durham v. Alice Gibson, et al; foreclosure
