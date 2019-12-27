Dec. 13
• Shannon Lee Duncan v. Freda Duncan, domestic and family
• Tristan Wayne Wyatt v. Deana Jean Wyatt, domestic and family
• Lesha Whitney Phelps v. Billy Ray Phelps, domestic and family
Dec. 14
• U.S. Bank as custodian for Sass Muni V DTR v. Steven W. Cecil, et al; foreclosure
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jonathan House, property damage
• Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Laurel Land Holdings LLC, foreclosure
• BusinessFirst Insurance Company v. Keith Nicholson Services LLC, contract
• Karen Frazier v. Emily Burke, et al; personal injury
• Cindy Durham v. Kroger Ltd. Partnership 1, et al; personal injury
• Shannon Vanover v. Travis Shane Vanover, domestic and family
Dec. 17
• Jason S. Hawkins v. Bianca B. Hawkins, domestic and family
• Shae Morgan v. Timothy Morgan, domestic and family
• Billy Sherman Benge, et al v. Sharon Benge, et al; other
• Darrell Davis v. Shawn Osborne, et al; personal injury
• Cassie Ludwig v. General Dynamics Information Technology, personal injury
• Discover Bank v. Myrtle Bowling, contract
• Discover Bank v. Debra Jones, contract
Dec. 18
• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Monica Hall, et al; contract
• Amanda Kay Southard v. Christopher Montgomery Southard, domestic and family
• Ashley Shepherd v. Michael Gregory, domestic and family
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Russ M. Starks, et al; domestic and family
• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v. unknown heirs of Bernice Buttery, et al; foreclosure
• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v. unknown heirs of Ruby Baker, et al; foreclosure
Dec. 20
• Marcus S. Woods v. Cora M. Vaughn, domestic and family
• Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Kevin R. Chadwell, contract
• Braxton James Deaton v. Kristie Michelle Deaton, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Anthony Smallwood, contract
• Brandon Keith Day v. Kacy Elaine Day, domestic and family
