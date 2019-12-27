Dec. 13

• Shannon Lee Duncan v. Freda Duncan, domestic and family

• Tristan Wayne Wyatt v. Deana Jean Wyatt, domestic and family

• Lesha Whitney Phelps v. Billy Ray Phelps, domestic and family

Dec. 14

• U.S. Bank as custodian for Sass Muni V DTR v. Steven W. Cecil, et al; foreclosure

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jonathan House, property damage

• Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Laurel Land Holdings LLC, foreclosure

• BusinessFirst Insurance Company v. Keith Nicholson Services LLC, contract

• Karen Frazier v. Emily Burke, et al; personal injury

• Cindy Durham v. Kroger Ltd. Partnership 1, et al; personal injury

• Shannon Vanover v. Travis Shane Vanover, domestic and family

Dec. 17

• Jason S. Hawkins v. Bianca B. Hawkins, domestic and family

• Shae Morgan v. Timothy Morgan, domestic and family

• Billy Sherman Benge, et al v. Sharon Benge, et al; other

• Darrell Davis v. Shawn Osborne, et al; personal injury

• Cassie Ludwig v. General Dynamics Information Technology, personal injury

• Discover Bank v. Myrtle Bowling, contract

• Discover Bank v. Debra Jones, contract

Dec. 18

• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Monica Hall, et al; contract

• Amanda Kay Southard v. Christopher Montgomery Southard, domestic and family

• Ashley Shepherd v. Michael Gregory, domestic and family

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Russ M. Starks, et al; domestic and family

• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v. unknown heirs of Bernice Buttery, et al; foreclosure

• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v. unknown heirs of Ruby Baker, et al; foreclosure

Dec. 20

• Marcus S. Woods v. Cora M. Vaughn, domestic and family

• Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Kevin R. Chadwell, contract

• Braxton James Deaton v. Kristie Michelle Deaton, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Anthony Smallwood, contract

• Brandon Keith Day v. Kacy Elaine Day, domestic and family

