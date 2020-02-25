Feb. 17
• Jessica Lee Bray v. Larry Anthony Bray, domestic and family
• Jason K. Back v. Tommy Ray Cornett, contract
Feb. 18
• Unifund CCR, LLC v. Carolyn J. Gardner, contract
• Tammy Vaughn v. Michael Dave Gilpin, et al; personal injury
• Marianne Trimble v. Walmart Inc., et al; contract
• Community Trust Bank Inc. v. Estate of Martha Burns, et al; contract
Feb. 19
• Anthony D. Morris v. Baylor Trucking Inc., personal injury
• April Staats v. Kevin Staats, domestic and family
• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. Travis Chappell, contract
• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. William Hodges, contract
• William Austin Millikan v. Kasey Lynn Millikan, domestic and family
• Joshua Kenneth Shelton v. Shawna Michelle Shelton, domestic and family
Feb. 20
• Unifund CCR, LLC v. Angela R. McBurney, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Heather Sims, et al; contract
• Unifund CCR. LLC v. Maria L. Jackson, contract
• Regina Toothman v. Richard Gentry, domestic and family
Feb. 21
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Daniel Shelton, contract
• Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Christopher Smith, contract
• U.S. Bank National Association DBA Elan Finance v. Kevin Chadwell, contract
• Midland Funding LLC v. Matthew Sizemore, contract
• Forcht Bank NA v. Lana Smith, et al; foreclosure
