Feb. 17

• Jessica Lee Bray v. Larry Anthony Bray, domestic and family

• Jason K. Back v. Tommy Ray Cornett, contract

Feb. 18

• Unifund CCR, LLC v. Carolyn J. Gardner, contract

• Tammy Vaughn v. Michael Dave Gilpin, et al; personal injury

• Marianne Trimble v. Walmart Inc., et al; contract

• Community Trust Bank Inc. v. Estate of Martha Burns, et al; contract

Feb. 19

• Anthony D. Morris v. Baylor Trucking Inc., personal injury

• April Staats v. Kevin Staats, domestic and family

• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. Travis Chappell, contract

• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. William Hodges, contract

• William Austin Millikan v. Kasey Lynn Millikan, domestic and family

• Joshua Kenneth Shelton v. Shawna Michelle Shelton, domestic and family

Feb. 20

• Unifund CCR, LLC v. Angela R. McBurney, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Heather Sims, et al; contract

• Unifund CCR. LLC v. Maria L. Jackson, contract

• Regina Toothman v. Richard Gentry, domestic and family

Feb. 21

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Daniel Shelton, contract

• Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Christopher Smith, contract

• U.S. Bank National Association DBA Elan Finance v. Kevin Chadwell, contract

• Midland Funding LLC v. Matthew Sizemore, contract

• Forcht Bank NA v. Lana Smith, et al; foreclosure

