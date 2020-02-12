Feb. 3
• Courtney Tara Bowling v. Nicholas Dalton Bowling, domestic and family
• Gorilla Composites Inc. v. Josue Pagan, contract
• Emily Crystal Davis v. Matthew John Malicoat, domestic and family
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Algin Ray King, contract
• Steven Barrett v. Kortni Barrett, domestic and family
• Rachel Legenia Reffitt v. Gregory Dalton Reffitt, domestic and family
Feb. 4
• Henry Estep v. Shelly Estep, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Matthew Baker, contract
• Baptist Healthcare Systems inc. v. Todd Feltner, contract
• Michael Bruce Lee v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, et al; contract
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jared Tankersley, foreclosure
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Josh Messer, et al; foreclosure
Feb. 5
• Discover Bank v. John Fields, contract
• Discover Bank v. Kaylyn Stewart, contract
• Discover Bank v. Michael Pawula, contract
• U.S. Bank National Association v. Michael Adams, et al; foreclosure
• Jennifer Denise Riley v. Roy Frank Riley, domestic and family
• Steve R. Brown v. Melissa G. Evans, domestic and family
• Dylan Clay Reed v. Siara Lynn Reed, domestic and family
• Tim Lovitt, et al v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice
• Newrez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Lonnie Hensley, foreclosure
Feb. 6
• Firstbank v. Kimberly Rayborn, et al; contract
• Edith Nicole McGowen v. Gary Michael McGowen, domestic and family
• Detric Flowers v. Meron Enterprises Inc., et al; contract
Feb. 7
• Credit Human Federal Credit Union v. Timothy Snyder, et al; contract
• Discover Bank v. Jacqueline Jones, contract
• Mid South Capital Partners LP v. George Williams, et al; foreclosure
• The Estate of Joey Harris v. Zena Turner, personal injury
