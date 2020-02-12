Feb. 3

• Courtney Tara Bowling v. Nicholas Dalton Bowling, domestic and family

• Gorilla Composites Inc. v. Josue Pagan, contract

• Emily Crystal Davis v. Matthew John Malicoat, domestic and family

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Algin Ray King, contract

• Steven Barrett v. Kortni Barrett, domestic and family

• Rachel Legenia Reffitt v. Gregory Dalton Reffitt, domestic and family

Feb. 4

• Henry Estep v. Shelly Estep, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Matthew Baker, contract

• Baptist Healthcare Systems inc. v. Todd Feltner, contract

• Michael Bruce Lee v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, et al; contract

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jared Tankersley, foreclosure

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Josh Messer, et al; foreclosure

Feb. 5

• Discover Bank v. John Fields, contract

• Discover Bank v. Kaylyn Stewart, contract

• Discover Bank v. Michael Pawula, contract

• U.S. Bank National Association v. Michael Adams, et al; foreclosure

• Jennifer Denise Riley v. Roy Frank Riley, domestic and family

• Steve R. Brown v. Melissa G. Evans, domestic and family

• Dylan Clay Reed v. Siara Lynn Reed, domestic and family

• Tim Lovitt, et al v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice

• Newrez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Lonnie Hensley, foreclosure

Feb. 6

• Firstbank v. Kimberly Rayborn, et al; contract

• Edith Nicole McGowen v. Gary Michael McGowen, domestic and family

• Detric Flowers v. Meron Enterprises Inc., et al; contract

Feb. 7

• Credit Human Federal Credit Union v. Timothy Snyder, et al; contract

• Discover Bank v. Jacqueline Jones, contract

• Mid South Capital Partners LP v. George Williams, et al; foreclosure

• The Estate of Joey Harris v. Zena Turner, personal injury

