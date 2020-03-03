Feb. 24
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Brent Rosenau, et al; contract
• Barclays Bank Delaware v. Bobby Day, contract
• Tamula Leonard v. Fred Allen Leonard, domestic and family
• Westfield Bank FSB v. Pamela S. Bentley, et al; foreclosure
Feb. 25
• Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Clifton Smith, contract
• Michael Cafferty v. Angela Roberts, domestic and family
• Phyllis Durbin v. Jeffrey S. Durbin, domestic and family
Feb. 26
• Tidewater Finance doing business as (DBA) Tidewater Motor Credit v. Russell Hyde, contract
• Joshua Barrett v. Sheila Pennington, et al; personal injury
• Rebecca L. Huston v. Kendra L. Gray, et al; property rights
Feb. 27
• Elinda Kay Cooke v. The Kroger Company, et al; personal injury
• Edward Lewis v. Nezihe Camur, et al; contract
• Veronica Bundy v. Earl Bundy, domestic and family
Feb. 28
• Henry Clay Howard Jr. v. Lisa Marie Howard, domestic and family
• Martin F. Cox, et al v. Jed Weinberg, contract
• Gwenyth Madison Smith v. Joshua Thomas Mason, domestic and family
• Richard Allen Clark v. Angela Denise Clark, domestic and family
• Sydni Michaela Melton v. Gabriel Nelson Melton, domestic and family
• Serena L. Roberts v. Jody C. Roberts, domestic and family
