Feb. 10

• Angel Steward v. Julia Helton, personal injury

• Dale Brock v. Lois Jean Nolan, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jamie L. Dugger, contract

• James Brandon King v. Della Renee Stewart, domestic and family

• Kasey Lynn Robinson v. Brett Michael Robinson, domestic and family

• PCA Acquisitions V LLC v. Wanda S. Smith, contract

• Marie Dianne Ross v. Big Blue Enterprises LLC, et al; personal injury

Feb. 11

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Levi Jones, et al; contract

• 5-K Inc. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, contract

• Eagle Financial Services Inc. v. Aimee Leforce, et al; contract

• William Joseph Crihfield v. Cassandra Maggard, domestic and family

• Ronald L. Miller v. Cincinnati Insurance Company, personal injury

• Justin G. May v. Nikita Christine Hedrick, domestic and family

• Latasha Rader v. Walt Rader, domestic and family

• Robert Adams v. Brenda Adams, domestic and family

• Tonya T. Smith v. Tacala Tennessee Corporation, et al; personal injury

• Majeed Nami v. Riptides, et al; contract

Feb. 12

• Frederick Ravenscraft, et al v. Randy Baker, et al; contract

• Elaine Asher v. Michelle B. Asher, et al; domestic and family

• Gary W. Curry v. Estate of Douglas N. Hoskins, et al; personal injury

Feb. 13

• Discover Bank v. Doris L. Proffitt, contract

• Stephen Jones v. Casey Jones, domestic and family

• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Knight-Swift Transportation, contract

• Melissa L. Caddell v. George E. Caddell Jr., domestic and family

Feb. 14

• Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Jeffery P. Smith, contract

• Shannon Deanne Smith v. Jamie Clay Smith, domestic and family

