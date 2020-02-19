Feb. 10
• Angel Steward v. Julia Helton, personal injury
• Dale Brock v. Lois Jean Nolan, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jamie L. Dugger, contract
• James Brandon King v. Della Renee Stewart, domestic and family
• Kasey Lynn Robinson v. Brett Michael Robinson, domestic and family
• PCA Acquisitions V LLC v. Wanda S. Smith, contract
• Marie Dianne Ross v. Big Blue Enterprises LLC, et al; personal injury
Feb. 11
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Levi Jones, et al; contract
• 5-K Inc. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, contract
• Eagle Financial Services Inc. v. Aimee Leforce, et al; contract
• William Joseph Crihfield v. Cassandra Maggard, domestic and family
• Ronald L. Miller v. Cincinnati Insurance Company, personal injury
• Justin G. May v. Nikita Christine Hedrick, domestic and family
• Latasha Rader v. Walt Rader, domestic and family
• Robert Adams v. Brenda Adams, domestic and family
• Tonya T. Smith v. Tacala Tennessee Corporation, et al; personal injury
• Majeed Nami v. Riptides, et al; contract
Feb. 12
• Frederick Ravenscraft, et al v. Randy Baker, et al; contract
• Elaine Asher v. Michelle B. Asher, et al; domestic and family
• Gary W. Curry v. Estate of Douglas N. Hoskins, et al; personal injury
Feb. 13
• Discover Bank v. Doris L. Proffitt, contract
• Stephen Jones v. Casey Jones, domestic and family
• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Knight-Swift Transportation, contract
• Melissa L. Caddell v. George E. Caddell Jr., domestic and family
Feb. 14
• Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Jeffery P. Smith, contract
• Shannon Deanne Smith v. Jamie Clay Smith, domestic and family
