Jan. 21
• Barbara Wagers v. Huey Mason, premises liability
• James Andrew Perkins, et al v. Kendra Leann Martin, custody
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Anthony Shane Oakley, automobile accident
• Sandra Hibbard, et al v. Anthony Wyatt, et al; automobile accident
Jan. 24
• Donald Chace Gabbard v. Kelly Renee Gabbard, domestic and family
• Lesley Wilson v. Alex Wilson, domestic and family
• Kathleen Dampier v. Jonathan Dampier, domestic and family
• DOT Capital Investments LLC v. Amanda Edwards, et al; foreclosure
• Kimberly Sue Neace v. Karrie Ann Neace, et al; domestic and family
• Sherri Elaine Snyder v. John Roscoe Snyder, domestic and family
• Jaime Curry v. David Curry, domestic and family
Jan. 25
• Aida Agtarap v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company, automobile accident
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Mark Deaton, et al; foreclosure
• Scott Webster v. Marie Hale, automobile accident
• Westfield National Insurance Company v. Southeastern Roofing, property damage
Jan. 26
• Nannette Jenson, et al v. Richland Holdings Inc., other
• Hope Huff v. Jaythus Riley, domestic and family
Jan. 27
• Barbara Ann Jones v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, automobile accident
• CIVM Realty, LLC v. Elmo Lee Greer, et al; property rights
