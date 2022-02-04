Sentinel logo

Jan. 21

• Barbara Wagers v. Huey Mason, premises liability

• James Andrew Perkins, et al v. Kendra Leann Martin, custody

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Anthony Shane Oakley, automobile accident

• Sandra Hibbard, et al v. Anthony Wyatt, et al; automobile accident

Jan. 24

• Donald Chace Gabbard v. Kelly Renee Gabbard, domestic and family

• Lesley Wilson v. Alex Wilson, domestic and family

• Kathleen Dampier v. Jonathan Dampier, domestic and family

• DOT Capital Investments LLC v. Amanda Edwards, et al; foreclosure

• Kimberly Sue Neace v. Karrie Ann Neace, et al; domestic and family

• Sherri Elaine Snyder v. John Roscoe Snyder, domestic and family

• Jaime Curry v. David Curry, domestic and family

Jan. 25

• Aida Agtarap v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company, automobile accident

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Mark Deaton, et al; foreclosure

• Scott Webster v. Marie Hale, automobile accident

• Westfield National Insurance Company v. Southeastern Roofing, property damage

Jan. 26

• Nannette Jenson, et al v. Richland Holdings Inc., other

• Hope Huff v. Jaythus Riley, domestic and family

Jan. 27

• Barbara Ann Jones v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, automobile accident

• CIVM Realty, LLC v. Elmo Lee Greer, et al; property rights

