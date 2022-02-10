Jan. 28
• George Douglas Begley v. American Funding Services, other
• Cody Douglas Jones v. Chelsey Lee Ann Coots, domestic and family
Jan. 31
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Estate of Yancy Fee, auto
• Stephen D. Wallace v. Lonnie Jones, et al; auto
• Sara Blair v. Dylan Blair, domestic and family
Feb. 1
• Mark D. Elkins v. Michelle Elkins, domestic and family
• Michael Collins v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice
• Discover Bank v. Annie Hacker, debt collection
• Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Ronald Smith, debt collection
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Julie Hicks, debt collection
• Dustin Saylor v. Amanda Saylor, domestic and family
Feb. 2
• Deza Ray Danelle Murphy v. Jason Edward Murphy, domestic and family
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage v. Charles Blankenship, foreclosure
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Mr. Murphy v. Elizabeth Burton, foreclosure
Feb. 3
• Janet Mullins, et al v. William Goforth, et al; auto
• Gearldine Gregory v. Jonathan R. Bowling, et al; auto
Feb. 4
• NCB Management Services Inc. v. Matt Jones, et al; contract
• Thomas Rains, et al v. Bobby Collins, et al; domestic and family
