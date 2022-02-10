Sentinel logo

Jan. 28

• George Douglas Begley v. American Funding Services, other

• Cody Douglas Jones v. Chelsey Lee Ann Coots, domestic and family

Jan. 31

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Estate of Yancy Fee, auto

• Stephen D. Wallace v. Lonnie Jones, et al; auto

• Sara Blair v. Dylan Blair, domestic and family

Feb. 1

• Mark D. Elkins v. Michelle Elkins, domestic and family

• Michael Collins v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice

• Discover Bank v. Annie Hacker, debt collection

• Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Ronald Smith, debt collection

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Julie Hicks, debt collection

• Dustin Saylor v. Amanda Saylor, domestic and family

Feb. 2

• Deza Ray Danelle Murphy v. Jason Edward Murphy, domestic and family

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage v. Charles Blankenship, foreclosure

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Mr. Murphy v. Elizabeth Burton, foreclosure

Feb. 3

• Janet Mullins, et al v. William Goforth, et al; auto

• Gearldine Gregory v. Jonathan R. Bowling, et al; auto

Feb. 4

• NCB Management Services Inc. v. Matt Jones, et al; contract

• Thomas Rains, et al v. Bobby Collins, et al; domestic and family

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you