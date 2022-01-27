Jan. 6

• Wanda Lee v. Matthew Lee, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Ralph Moore, et al; contract

Jan. 10

• Michael Merrill, et al v. Elizabeth Gail Thorpe, contract

• Nicholas Shawn Doyle Roberts v. Jessica Renea Davidson, custody

• State Farm Fire & Casualty Company v. Donnie D. Chaney, property damage

• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Bowman Peavler, auto accident

• Absolute Resolutions v. Jack Boone, credit card debt collection

Jan. 11

• Jeremy Ryan Carnes v. Chelsea Mitchell Carnes, domestic and family

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Myrtle B. Bowling, credit card debt collection

• TD Bank USA, N.A., c/o Target Enterprises v. Brandi Collins, credit card debt collection

Jan. 12

• Melinda Allen v. Matthew Allen, domestic and family

• Susan Irene Copeland v. Mark Alan Copeland, domestic and family

Jan. 13

• Robert Mills v. Kathryn M. Hawkins, domestic and family

• Angela Lee Cheek v. James Dewayne Cheek, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Gina Woodyard, credit card debt collection

Jan. 14

• P.L. v. Laurel County Board of Education, et al; other

• Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Brandi M. Collins, contract

Jan. 16

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lillie Hubbard, debt collection

Jan. 17

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC fka Ford v. Danny Johnson, contract

Jan. 18

• Heritage Acceptance Corporation v. Roger Hess, et al; contract

Jan. 19

• Taylor Davidson v. Leslie Natasha Davidson, domestic and family

• Ronnie Lee Brinkley v. Ericka Kathleen Brinkley, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Richard Salers, debt collection

• Pamela Sizemore Citowitz v. Marce K. Absher Builder Inc., property damage

Jan. 20

• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Minnie Jones, executor of Estate of Walter Jones, foreclosure

