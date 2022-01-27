Jan. 6
• Wanda Lee v. Matthew Lee, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Ralph Moore, et al; contract
Jan. 10
• Michael Merrill, et al v. Elizabeth Gail Thorpe, contract
• Nicholas Shawn Doyle Roberts v. Jessica Renea Davidson, custody
• State Farm Fire & Casualty Company v. Donnie D. Chaney, property damage
• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Bowman Peavler, auto accident
• Absolute Resolutions v. Jack Boone, credit card debt collection
Jan. 11
• Jeremy Ryan Carnes v. Chelsea Mitchell Carnes, domestic and family
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Myrtle B. Bowling, credit card debt collection
• TD Bank USA, N.A., c/o Target Enterprises v. Brandi Collins, credit card debt collection
Jan. 12
• Melinda Allen v. Matthew Allen, domestic and family
• Susan Irene Copeland v. Mark Alan Copeland, domestic and family
Jan. 13
• Robert Mills v. Kathryn M. Hawkins, domestic and family
• Angela Lee Cheek v. James Dewayne Cheek, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. Gina Woodyard, credit card debt collection
Jan. 14
• P.L. v. Laurel County Board of Education, et al; other
• Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Brandi M. Collins, contract
Jan. 16
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lillie Hubbard, debt collection
Jan. 17
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC fka Ford v. Danny Johnson, contract
Jan. 18
• Heritage Acceptance Corporation v. Roger Hess, et al; contract
Jan. 19
• Taylor Davidson v. Leslie Natasha Davidson, domestic and family
• Ronnie Lee Brinkley v. Ericka Kathleen Brinkley, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. Richard Salers, debt collection
• Pamela Sizemore Citowitz v. Marce K. Absher Builder Inc., property damage
Jan. 20
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Minnie Jones, executor of Estate of Walter Jones, foreclosure
