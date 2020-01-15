Jan. 6

• Ally Financial Inc. v. Laura Sturdivant, contract

• Ally Bank v. Dale Prewitt, et al; contract

• Rebecca Needham v. Megan Rethmeyer, et al; personal injury

• Beulah Prewitt v. Gerber Life Insurance Company, contract

Jan. 7

• Ramiro Ramos v. Sandra K. Anderson, et al; personal injury

• Daniel Branham v. Carrie Horseclaw, domestic and family

• Jacob Hammons v. MacKenzie Oakes, domestic and family

• Kimberly Feltner v. Walmart Inc., personal injury

• Kim North v. Tim North, domestic and family

• Tabatha Reed v. Marshall Reed, domestic and family

• Sue Ann Martin v. Phillip Martin, domestic and family

Jan. 8

• Jaime Danielle Lang v. Christopher Ray Lang, domestic and family

• Haley L. Smith v. Jerry W. Morris, personal injury

Jan. 9

• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. James D. McDaniel, et al; contract

• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. Gina Asher, et al; contract

• Ally Bank v. Lorie E. Brummett, et al; contract

• Commonwealth of Kentucky, et al v. Roscoe J. Neace, other

• Southeastern Land LLC v. J.P. Technical Services Inc., property rights

Jan. 10

• Donna Jones, et al v. Karmen Spears, et al; contract

• Joseph M. Thomas v. Keli Thomas, domestic and family

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you