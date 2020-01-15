Jan. 6
• Ally Financial Inc. v. Laura Sturdivant, contract
• Ally Bank v. Dale Prewitt, et al; contract
• Rebecca Needham v. Megan Rethmeyer, et al; personal injury
• Beulah Prewitt v. Gerber Life Insurance Company, contract
Jan. 7
• Ramiro Ramos v. Sandra K. Anderson, et al; personal injury
• Daniel Branham v. Carrie Horseclaw, domestic and family
• Jacob Hammons v. MacKenzie Oakes, domestic and family
• Kimberly Feltner v. Walmart Inc., personal injury
• Kim North v. Tim North, domestic and family
• Tabatha Reed v. Marshall Reed, domestic and family
• Sue Ann Martin v. Phillip Martin, domestic and family
Jan. 8
• Jaime Danielle Lang v. Christopher Ray Lang, domestic and family
• Haley L. Smith v. Jerry W. Morris, personal injury
Jan. 9
• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. James D. McDaniel, et al; contract
• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. Gina Asher, et al; contract
• Ally Bank v. Lorie E. Brummett, et al; contract
• Commonwealth of Kentucky, et al v. Roscoe J. Neace, other
• Southeastern Land LLC v. J.P. Technical Services Inc., property rights
Jan. 10
• Donna Jones, et al v. Karmen Spears, et al; contract
• Joseph M. Thomas v. Keli Thomas, domestic and family
