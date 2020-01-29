Jan. 18

• Shawn Lee Day v. Constance Stephanie Griffin, domestic and family

• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kristie L. Sizemore, et al; foreclosure

Jan. 20

• Betty Lou Burns-Hammack v, Marvin Hammack, domestic and family

• Helen Jeanie Cochrane v. Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, personal injury

Jan. 21

• Ronald E. Pierce Jr. v. Rhonda Gail Pierce, domestic and family

• Alisha M. Burks v. Tony Terrell Burks, domestic and family

• Harold Sewell v. Deborah Sewell, domestic and family

• Darren Lee Watkins Jr. v. Makayla Faye Smallwood, domestic and family

• Gordon McWhorter, et al v. Kenneth E. Russell, contract

Jan. 22

• Maria Huddleston v. Edgar Huddleston, domestic and family

• Rachel Smith O'Connor v. Timothy O'Connor, domestic and family

Jan. 23

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Anthony Helton, contract

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Herbert Shoemaker, et al; foreclosure

• Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. Homer Barrett, foreclosure

• Tracy Lynn Bowling, et al v. Zachary Todd Bowling, et al; domestic and family

• Melissa Stillings v. Michael Stillings, domestic and family

Jan. 24

• Miranda Rose Rush v. Justin Reid, domestic and family

• Autovest L.L.C. v. Martha Moberly, contract

• Joey Combs, et al v. Curtis Mills, contract

• Michael Edward Lewis v. Tammy Danielle Lewis, domestic and family

