Jan. 18
• Shawn Lee Day v. Constance Stephanie Griffin, domestic and family
• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kristie L. Sizemore, et al; foreclosure
Jan. 20
• Betty Lou Burns-Hammack v, Marvin Hammack, domestic and family
• Helen Jeanie Cochrane v. Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, personal injury
Jan. 21
• Ronald E. Pierce Jr. v. Rhonda Gail Pierce, domestic and family
• Alisha M. Burks v. Tony Terrell Burks, domestic and family
• Harold Sewell v. Deborah Sewell, domestic and family
• Darren Lee Watkins Jr. v. Makayla Faye Smallwood, domestic and family
• Gordon McWhorter, et al v. Kenneth E. Russell, contract
Jan. 22
• Maria Huddleston v. Edgar Huddleston, domestic and family
• Rachel Smith O'Connor v. Timothy O'Connor, domestic and family
Jan. 23
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Anthony Helton, contract
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Herbert Shoemaker, et al; foreclosure
• Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. Homer Barrett, foreclosure
• Tracy Lynn Bowling, et al v. Zachary Todd Bowling, et al; domestic and family
• Melissa Stillings v. Michael Stillings, domestic and family
Jan. 24
• Miranda Rose Rush v. Justin Reid, domestic and family
• Autovest L.L.C. v. Martha Moberly, contract
• Joey Combs, et al v. Curtis Mills, contract
• Michael Edward Lewis v. Tammy Danielle Lewis, domestic and family
