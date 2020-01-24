Jan. 13
• Discover Bank v. Ernest W. Blair, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dylan Nolan, et al; contract
• Joseph Arthur v. Amanda Arthur, domestic and family
Jan. 14
• Kristin Danielle Gregory v. Steven Paul Gregory, domestic and family
• Laquana Lewis v. Danny Lewis, domestic and family
• John Burkhart v. Tiffany Burkhart, domestic and family
• Aaron Lee Brent v. Ashley Nicole Workman, domestic and family
• JH Liquidating Properties LLC, et al v. KBC Enterprises LLC, et al; contract
• London Medical Properties LLC, et al v. Rysers Inc., contract
• Troy Capital LLC v. Whitney Reed, et al; contract
Jan. 15
• Gary W. Adams v. Donald W. Roark, et al; personal injury
• Select Profile Servicing Inc. v. Elijah L. Barnett, foreclosure
• Pamela Ann Wilson v. Shaina Bratten, et al; domestic and family
• Jennifer Lynn Hollin v. Justin Isaiah Hollin Jr., domestic and family
