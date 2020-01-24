Jan. 13

• Discover Bank v. Ernest W. Blair, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dylan Nolan, et al; contract

• Joseph Arthur v. Amanda Arthur, domestic and family

Jan. 14

• Kristin Danielle Gregory v. Steven Paul Gregory, domestic and family

• Laquana Lewis v. Danny Lewis, domestic and family

• John Burkhart v. Tiffany Burkhart, domestic and family

• Aaron Lee Brent v. Ashley Nicole Workman, domestic and family

• JH Liquidating Properties LLC, et al v. KBC Enterprises LLC, et al; contract

• London Medical Properties LLC, et al v. Rysers Inc., contract

• Troy Capital LLC v. Whitney Reed, et al; contract

Jan. 15

• Gary W. Adams v. Donald W. Roark, et al; personal injury

• Select Profile Servicing Inc. v. Elijah L. Barnett, foreclosure

• Pamela Ann Wilson v. Shaina Bratten, et al; domestic and family

• Jennifer Lynn Hollin v. Justin Isaiah Hollin Jr., domestic and family

