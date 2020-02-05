Jan. 27

• Progressive Casualty Insurance v. Calvin Cassidy, personal injury

• The Allen Company Inc. v. Lipps Paving LLC, contract

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tiffany Estep, contract

Jan. 28

• Victoria Paige Holland v. Anthony Connor Holland, domestic and family

• Billy Joseph Morris v. Kimberly Lesha Morris, domestic and family

• Phyllis Daniels v. Danny Lee Daniels, domestic and family

• Patricia R. Nevels v. Joshua Daniel Nevels, domestic and family

• Sarah Sizemore v. James Nunley, et al; domestic and family

• Sarah Sizemore v. Roger Sizemore, et al; domestic and family

• Sarah Sizemore v. Stacey Sizemore, domestic and family

Jan. 29

• Ronald Robinson v. Margaret Alice Robinson, domestic and family

• Curtis Mills v. Combs and Mills Construction LLC, et al; contract

• Quicken Loans Inc. v. Lawrence E. Lawson, et al; foreclosure

• Jeannette Carpenter v. Alfredo Martinez, et al; property rights

• First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation v. Carissa Helton, foreclosure

• Jessica Zuniga, et al v. Eric Owens, et al; personal injury

Jan. 30

• Ronald Boyd, et al v. Allstate Insurance Company, personal injury

• Darien Keller v. The 19th Hole Pub, et al; personal injury

• Eric Mullins v. Amanda Mullins, domestic and family

Jan. 31

• First Financial Credit Inc. v. William Neeley, contract

• Sarah Sizemore v. James Nunley, et al; domestic and family

• Angela Saylor v. Andrew Saylor, domestic and family

• Emmalyne Roark v. Mychael King, domestic and family

• Christopher L. Clark v. Kimberly M. Clark, domestic and family

• Michael Osborne v. Jaclyn Osborne, domestic and family

