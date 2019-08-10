July 26

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. David W. Logan, et al; contract

• GEICO Indemnity Comp v. Joseph J. Schmit, et al; property damage

July 29

• Jackson County Bank v. William Neeley, contract

• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Kellie J. Henson, et al contract

• Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. v. Dylan Kane Lunsford, contract

• Discover Bank v. Jesse A. Aker, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dustin Holt, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Darryl Mathis, contract

July 30

• Johnna Hope Luke v. Matthew Marcus Luke, domestic and family

• Angela Ashley Cromer v. Michael Reed Cromer, domestic and family

July 31

• Charlotte Hubbard v. Nicholas Ryan Hubbard, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Jorden B. Witt, contract

• U.S. National Association v. Thomas M. Quallen, contract

Aug. 1

• Michael Shepherd v. Stacy Shepherd, domestic and family

• Carol Lorene Burkhart v. Clifton Lee Burkhart, domestic and family

• Brian Edward Begley Jr. v. Janetta Mae Begley, domestic and family

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Robert W. Ellis, contract

Aug. 2

• Discover Bank v. Oma O. Kissick, contract

• Zachary Burkhart v. Jeffrey Klinowski, personal injury

• Mona Thompson, et al v. Natasha Garrison, contract

• Alice Nicole Scott v. Daniel Steven Scott, domestic and family

• Lendmark Financial Services v. Gene E. Guffey Jr., contract

• Betty Napier, et al v. Lisa Williams, et al; contract

• Alesia Bernardo v. Crystal D. Cook, et al; personal injury

