July 26
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. David W. Logan, et al; contract
• GEICO Indemnity Comp v. Joseph J. Schmit, et al; property damage
July 29
• Jackson County Bank v. William Neeley, contract
• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Kellie J. Henson, et al contract
• Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. v. Dylan Kane Lunsford, contract
• Discover Bank v. Jesse A. Aker, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dustin Holt, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Darryl Mathis, contract
July 30
• Johnna Hope Luke v. Matthew Marcus Luke, domestic and family
• Angela Ashley Cromer v. Michael Reed Cromer, domestic and family
July 31
• Charlotte Hubbard v. Nicholas Ryan Hubbard, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. Jorden B. Witt, contract
• U.S. National Association v. Thomas M. Quallen, contract
Aug. 1
• Michael Shepherd v. Stacy Shepherd, domestic and family
• Carol Lorene Burkhart v. Clifton Lee Burkhart, domestic and family
• Brian Edward Begley Jr. v. Janetta Mae Begley, domestic and family
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Robert W. Ellis, contract
Aug. 2
• Discover Bank v. Oma O. Kissick, contract
• Zachary Burkhart v. Jeffrey Klinowski, personal injury
• Mona Thompson, et al v. Natasha Garrison, contract
• Alice Nicole Scott v. Daniel Steven Scott, domestic and family
• Lendmark Financial Services v. Gene E. Guffey Jr., contract
• Betty Napier, et al v. Lisa Williams, et al; contract
• Alesia Bernardo v. Crystal D. Cook, et al; personal injury
