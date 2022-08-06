July 1
• Tyler Gibson v. Brittany Gibson, domestic and family
• Joshua Houston Freeman v. Angela Wagers, et al; custody
July 5
• Western Funding Incorporated v. Paul Cornelius, contract
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jaylynn Lay, et al; property damage
July 6
• Baptist Healthcare System Inc. v. Derrick L. Moore, other
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Christopher Allen, contract
July 7
• Austin Taylor v. Hillary Taylor, domestic and family
• Republic Finance LLC v. Neal R. Smith, contract
• Geico Advantage Insurance Company v. Jeremy Robertson, et al; auto claim
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Susan Hill, also known as unknown heirs, et al; foreclosure
July 8
• Critchfield Meats Inc. v. Fred Patton, et al; contract
• Portfolio Recovery Assets LLC v. Sophia Elza Cordell, debt collection
July 11
• Mariner Finance LLC v. Misty D. Scalf, et al; contract
• Miles Heath Adams v. Lacey Nicole Quinlan, domestic and family
• Arvin Webb v. J. C. Neal, et al; auto claim
• Steven Peckham, et al v. Steven Risky, et al; custody
• PNC Bank, National Association v. Robert Scalf, foreclosure
• Rebecca Smith v. Daniel Smith, domestic and family
July 12
• Judy Stewart James, et al v. Ella Mae Smith, contract
• Republic Finance LLC v. Gerald D. House, contract
• Thomas Jason Bailey, et al v. Kimberlin Deskins; slander/libel/defamation of character
• Ashley Banks v. Cameron Barrett, other
• Kasey Elizabeth Sniff v. Justin Barnes, domestic and family
July 13
• Educap Inc. v. Curtis S. Douglas, contract
• Melinda Sue Mitchell v. Leonard Preston Collier, custody
July 15
• Dennis Morris v. Kaitlyn Watkins, custody
• Synchrony Bank v. William J. Skaggs, debt collection
• Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Charlotte E. Coots, debt collection
