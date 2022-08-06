Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Elliott, Estill, Menifee and Powell. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding. Areas that experience repeated activity will be the most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&