July 1

• Tyler Gibson v. Brittany Gibson, domestic and family

• Joshua Houston Freeman v. Angela Wagers, et al; custody

July 5

• Western Funding Incorporated v. Paul Cornelius, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jaylynn Lay, et al; property damage

July 6

• Baptist Healthcare System Inc. v. Derrick L. Moore, other

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Christopher Allen, contract

July 7

• Austin Taylor v. Hillary Taylor, domestic and family

• Republic Finance LLC v. Neal R. Smith, contract

• Geico Advantage Insurance Company v. Jeremy Robertson, et al; auto claim

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Susan Hill, also known as unknown heirs, et al; foreclosure

July 8

• Critchfield Meats Inc. v. Fred Patton, et al; contract

• Portfolio Recovery Assets LLC v. Sophia Elza Cordell, debt collection

July 11

• Mariner Finance LLC v. Misty D. Scalf, et al; contract

• Miles Heath Adams v. Lacey Nicole Quinlan, domestic and family

• Arvin Webb v. J. C. Neal, et al; auto claim

• Steven Peckham, et al v. Steven Risky, et al; custody

• PNC Bank, National Association v. Robert Scalf, foreclosure

• Rebecca Smith v. Daniel Smith, domestic and family

July 12

• Judy Stewart James, et al v. Ella Mae Smith, contract

• Republic Finance LLC v. Gerald D. House, contract

• Thomas Jason Bailey, et al v. Kimberlin Deskins; slander/libel/defamation of character

• Ashley Banks v. Cameron Barrett, other

• Kasey Elizabeth Sniff v. Justin Barnes, domestic and family

July 13

• Educap Inc. v. Curtis S. Douglas, contract

• Melinda Sue Mitchell v. Leonard Preston Collier, custody

July 15

• Dennis Morris v. Kaitlyn Watkins, custody

• Synchrony Bank v. William J. Skaggs, debt collection

• Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Charlotte E. Coots, debt collection

