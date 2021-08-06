July 12
• Ronald Keith Belhausen, M.D. v. Michele Moren Page`, et al; contract
• Laura Benge, et al v. Elizabeth Bryant, et al; other
• Misty Lawson v. Thomas Dye Lawson, domestic and family
July 13
• Douglas Jones v. Daryl R. Thomas, et al; contract
• National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 20 v. Cindy Adkins, contract
• Lavada Denise Roark v. Christopher Robert Gibson, domestic and family
• River Country Buildings LLC v. Eric Broughton, contract
July 14
• Melanie L. Dykes v. Steven C. Dikes, domestic and family
• Jonathan Brandon Bailey v. Trinity Corporation, other
• Karen Likins, et al v. Whitaker Bank, property rights
July 15
• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Shane Martin, contract
• Laura Lee Cupp v. Danielle Williams, other
• Edward M. Henry, et al v. Thomas Watson, et al; contract
July 16
• U.S. National Association v. Paula J. Bryant, contract
• Bank of America N.A. v. Andrea Tennille, contract
July 19
• Heritage Acceptance Corporation v. Lesley Cook (Barton), contract
• Janessa Cornett v. Shane Cornett, domestic and family
• Dennis Farmer v. Wilsons Livestock Market Inc., et al; personal injury
July 20
• Michael Hughes Collins v. Jessica Lynn Dezarn, domestic and family
• Brandon Chase Goins v. Heaven Colwell Miles, domestic and family
• Bobby Mathis v. Lisa Whicker, property rights
• Kentucky Commission on Human Rights v. LTC Properties Inc., other
• Jaru Young v. Laura Meadows, other
