July 17

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Peck, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Aaron Proffitt, et al; debt collection

July 19

• Michael Hocker v. Davis Landrum, et al; International tort

July 20

• Rebecca Lee Corum v. Chase Anthony Lefevers; domestic and family

• Reanna Harrison v. Elizabeth Chesnut, et al; custody

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Gustave Stewart, et al; foreclosure

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jamie Sizemore, foreclosure

July 21

• Jill L. Parsons v. Marcus Woods, automobile claim

• Keesha Brown v. Joshua Brown, domestic and family

• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Zachary Ziehm, property damage

• Austin C. Hacker, et al v. Anna K. Jones, et al; automobile claim

• Unicorn Enterprises LLC v. Gunnar Trucking LLC, et al; debt collection

July 22

• Viney Tammy Osborne v. David Osborne Jr., domestic and family

July 23

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jacob Lawson, et al; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Melissa Bond; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Danny Smith; debt collection

July 25

• Marcie Davis v. William Wilson, automobile claim

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jeannette Steele, et al; other

• Mary Williams v. Joseph Williams, domestic and family

• Bank of America, N.A. v. Randy A. Carson; contract

• Vicki Wooton v. Southeast Kentucky Properties, LLC; premises liability

