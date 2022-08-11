July 17
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Peck, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Aaron Proffitt, et al; debt collection
July 19
• Michael Hocker v. Davis Landrum, et al; International tort
July 20
• Rebecca Lee Corum v. Chase Anthony Lefevers; domestic and family
• Reanna Harrison v. Elizabeth Chesnut, et al; custody
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Gustave Stewart, et al; foreclosure
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jamie Sizemore, foreclosure
July 21
• Jill L. Parsons v. Marcus Woods, automobile claim
• Keesha Brown v. Joshua Brown, domestic and family
• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Zachary Ziehm, property damage
• Austin C. Hacker, et al v. Anna K. Jones, et al; automobile claim
• Unicorn Enterprises LLC v. Gunnar Trucking LLC, et al; debt collection
July 22
• Viney Tammy Osborne v. David Osborne Jr., domestic and family
July 23
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jacob Lawson, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Melissa Bond; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Danny Smith; debt collection
July 25
• Marcie Davis v. William Wilson, automobile claim
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jeannette Steele, et al; other
• Mary Williams v. Joseph Williams, domestic and family
• Bank of America, N.A. v. Randy A. Carson; contract
• Vicki Wooton v. Southeast Kentucky Properties, LLC; premises liability
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.