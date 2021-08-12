July 26
• Discover Bank v. Jenneda M. Kimble, contract
• Loandepot.com, LLC v. Jackie Knowles, et al; foreclosure
July 27
• William Grady v. Patricia Shelton, et al; other
• Herman McKnight v. Carolene Chadd McKnight, domestic and family
• Shannon Holman v. Christian Turner, domestic and family
• Valerie Wilder v. Raymond Nathan Wilder, domestic and family
• Citibank N.A. v. Paula Joseph-Farler, contract
July 28
• Citibank N.A. v. Loni N. Day, contract
• Citibank N.A. v. Cynthia M. Masters, contract
• Carolene Chad McKnight v. Herman McKnight, domestic and family
• Samantha Smith, et al v. Peggy Reed, domestic and family
• American Express National Bank v. Cynthia Masters, contract
• Citibank N.A. v. Loni N. Day, contract
July 29
• Commercial Bank v. Patton Farm Enterprises LLC, et al; contract
• Jacob Reid v. Katelynn Dawn Reid, domestic and family
• Nathan Gibson v. Cedney Short, et al; other
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Nathan Garrett Jones, property damage
July 30
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Robin Nico Honeycutt, property damage
• Velocity Investments LLC v. Joshua Jordan, contract
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. OneMain Financial Group LLC, other
• Firstbank v Jeffery Jackson, et al; foreclosure
• Deborah Burke v. Donnie H. Burke, domestic and family
July 31
• Kevin M. Morgan, et al v. Edward Perkins, et al; contract
• Tracy Jackson v. Jasmine Hampton, other
Aug. 2
• Kristy Ann Riley v. Bryan Julius Riley, domestic and family
• Gary R. Lockaby v. Debra A. Lockaby, domestic and family
• Anthony Connor Holland v. Victoria Paige Holland, domestic and family
• Anita Diane Tincher Messer v. James Messer, domestic and family
Aug. 3
• Westlake Servicing LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. Midge Pack, contract
• James M. Burkhart v. Elizabeth M. Burkhart, domestic and family
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Taylor B. Davis, contract
• Randi J. Gregory v. Charles Williams, et al; other
• Shana Lawson v. Jordan L. Lawson, other
Aug. 4
• Dennis L. Partin v. Jamie L. Etherton, et al; contract
• Heather Marie Dice v. Robert James Dice, domestic and family
• Jennings Decker v. Dinah Decker, domestic and family
• Sierra Paige Allen v. William David Allen, domestic and family
Aug. 5
• Michael Sturgill v. Heather Sturgill, domestic and family
• Jamie Lee Cromer v. Rachel Rose Cromer, domestic and family
• Christopher James Lewis v. Morgan Eugenia Lewis, domestic and family
• Citizens Bank N.A. v. Mikel G. Harrison, contract
• Jason Davis v. Jennifer Davis, domestic and family
• Judy Loudermilk v. Allie Lawrence Loudermilk, domestic and family
• Landmark Financial Services LLC v. Kevin Spray, et al; contract
• David Goodin v. Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Commission, other
Aug. 6
• Kaci Martin v. Jimmy Martin, domestic and family
• B-Square Contracting, owner Bobby Scott, v. Ethan Lewis, et al; foreclosure
• Robert McMillin v. Mary Ashley McMillin, domestic and family
• Shane Engle v. Jonathan Campbell, et al; other
• Amber Nicole Bush v. Jacque Murphy Bush, domestic and family
