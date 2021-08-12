Sentinel logo

July 26

• Discover Bank v. Jenneda M. Kimble, contract

Loandepot.com, LLC v. Jackie Knowles, et al; foreclosure

July 27

• William Grady v. Patricia Shelton, et al; other

• Herman McKnight v. Carolene Chadd McKnight, domestic and family

• Shannon Holman v. Christian Turner, domestic and family

• Valerie Wilder v. Raymond Nathan Wilder, domestic and family

• Citibank N.A. v. Paula Joseph-Farler, contract

July 28

• Citibank N.A. v. Loni N. Day, contract

• Citibank N.A. v. Cynthia M. Masters, contract

• Carolene Chad McKnight v. Herman McKnight, domestic and family

• Samantha Smith, et al v. Peggy Reed, domestic and family

• American Express National Bank v. Cynthia Masters, contract

• Citibank N.A. v. Loni N. Day, contract

July 29

• Commercial Bank v. Patton Farm Enterprises LLC, et al; contract

• Jacob Reid v. Katelynn Dawn Reid, domestic and family

• Nathan Gibson v. Cedney Short, et al; other

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Nathan Garrett Jones, property damage

July 30

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Robin Nico Honeycutt, property damage

• Velocity Investments LLC v. Joshua Jordan, contract

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. OneMain Financial Group LLC, other

• Firstbank v Jeffery Jackson, et al; foreclosure

• Deborah Burke v. Donnie H. Burke, domestic and family

July 31

• Kevin M. Morgan, et al v. Edward Perkins, et al; contract

• Tracy Jackson v. Jasmine Hampton, other

Aug. 2

• Kristy Ann Riley v. Bryan Julius Riley, domestic and family

• Gary R. Lockaby v. Debra A. Lockaby, domestic and family

• Anthony Connor Holland v. Victoria Paige Holland, domestic and family

• Anita Diane Tincher Messer v. James Messer, domestic and family

Aug. 3

• Westlake Servicing LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. Midge Pack, contract

• James M. Burkhart v. Elizabeth M. Burkhart, domestic and family

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Taylor B. Davis, contract

• Randi J. Gregory v. Charles Williams, et al; other

• Shana Lawson v. Jordan L. Lawson, other

Aug. 4

• Dennis L. Partin v. Jamie L. Etherton, et al; contract

• Heather Marie Dice v. Robert James Dice, domestic and family

• Jennings Decker v. Dinah Decker, domestic and family

• Sierra Paige Allen v. William David Allen, domestic and family

Aug. 5

• Michael Sturgill v. Heather Sturgill, domestic and family

• Jamie Lee Cromer v. Rachel Rose Cromer, domestic and family

• Christopher James Lewis v. Morgan Eugenia Lewis, domestic and family

• Citizens Bank N.A. v. Mikel G. Harrison, contract

• Jason Davis v. Jennifer Davis, domestic and family

• Judy Loudermilk v. Allie Lawrence Loudermilk, domestic and family

• Landmark Financial Services LLC v. Kevin Spray, et al; contract

• David Goodin v. Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Commission, other

Aug. 6

• Kaci Martin v. Jimmy Martin, domestic and family

• B-Square Contracting, owner Bobby Scott, v. Ethan Lewis, et al; foreclosure

• Robert McMillin v. Mary Ashley McMillin, domestic and family

• Shane Engle v. Jonathan Campbell, et al; other

• Amber Nicole Bush v. Jacque Murphy Bush, domestic and family

