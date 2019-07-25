July 15

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Charles Allen, contract

• Gregory Bateman v. Amanda Rader, domestic and family

• Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Christopher Hamblin, personal injury

• Julie Colleen Moses v. Dustin Lee Moses, domestic and family

• Nora Melissa Bohinski v. Misty Roberts, et al; domestic and family

• Jessica McCullah v. Terry McCullah, domestic and family

July 16

• Parathenon Building Rentals LLC v. Nathan M. McQueen, et al; contract

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Joshua Proffitt, et al; contract

July 17

• Brittany Reid v. James C. Reid, domestic and family

• Doug Bennett v. Roger D. Smith, et al; other

• Leanna Renee Blakley v. Chene Matthew Blakley, domestic and family

• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Michael C. Lemaster, foreclosure

• Daryl G. Arnold v. Sabrina C. Arnold, domestic and family

July 18

• GEICO General Insurance Company v. Chris L. Francis, et al; personal injury

• Angeleda Cornett v. Bobbie Naler, personal injury

• Robert Reed v. Delores Graeler, personal injury

• Kaitlyn Floyd v. Timothy Cole Floyd, domestic and family

• Midland Funding LLC v. Wayne Frederick, contract

• Phillip Abner et al v. Walmart Stores East LP, doing business as Walmart Distribution Center; contract

