July 15
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Charles Allen, contract
• Gregory Bateman v. Amanda Rader, domestic and family
• Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Christopher Hamblin, personal injury
• Julie Colleen Moses v. Dustin Lee Moses, domestic and family
• Nora Melissa Bohinski v. Misty Roberts, et al; domestic and family
• Jessica McCullah v. Terry McCullah, domestic and family
July 16
• Parathenon Building Rentals LLC v. Nathan M. McQueen, et al; contract
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Joshua Proffitt, et al; contract
July 17
• Brittany Reid v. James C. Reid, domestic and family
• Doug Bennett v. Roger D. Smith, et al; other
• Leanna Renee Blakley v. Chene Matthew Blakley, domestic and family
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Michael C. Lemaster, foreclosure
• Daryl G. Arnold v. Sabrina C. Arnold, domestic and family
July 18
• GEICO General Insurance Company v. Chris L. Francis, et al; personal injury
• Angeleda Cornett v. Bobbie Naler, personal injury
• Robert Reed v. Delores Graeler, personal injury
• Kaitlyn Floyd v. Timothy Cole Floyd, domestic and family
• Midland Funding LLC v. Wayne Frederick, contract
• Phillip Abner et al v. Walmart Stores East LP, doing business as Walmart Distribution Center; contract
