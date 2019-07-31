July 20

• Troy Capital LLC v. Angela Adams, contract

July 22

• Discover Bank v. Mollie L. Pettypiece, contract

• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. David Chaney, contract

• Connie L. Pheanis v. Jimmy G. Pheanis; domestic and family

• Coretrans LLC v. Chris Asher, contract

• Cory Jake Wagers v. Brittany Jo Reynolds, domestic and family

• American Advisors Group v. Douglas R. York, et al; foreclosure

• Anthony S. Taulbee v. CSX Transportation Inc., personal injury

July 23

• Jackie Neace v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury

• Glen M. Brassfield, et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, contract

• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, a Delaware company v. Andra Sue Williams, et al; foreclosure

July 24

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Cindy Shell, contract

• Andrew Bradford Bailey v. Heather Dawn Bailey, domestic and family

• United Auto Credit Corporation v. Christ Smallwood, contract

July 25

• Satyabrat Chatterjee, M.D., et al v. CBS Corporation, et al; personal injury

• Nancy Ann Whitman v. Michael Ray Whitman, domestic and family

• Jason Lee Bruner v. Chelsea Marie Bruner, domestic and family

July 26

• Tammac Holdings Corporation v. Jason Jackson, contract

• Michael House v. Carolina House, domestic and family

• Hillcrest Nursing Home of Corbin v. Virgie E. Rains, contract

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Charles Shields, et al, foreclosure

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Cody Whitaker, foreclosure

