July 20
• Troy Capital LLC v. Angela Adams, contract
July 22
• Discover Bank v. Mollie L. Pettypiece, contract
• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. David Chaney, contract
• Connie L. Pheanis v. Jimmy G. Pheanis; domestic and family
• Coretrans LLC v. Chris Asher, contract
• Cory Jake Wagers v. Brittany Jo Reynolds, domestic and family
• American Advisors Group v. Douglas R. York, et al; foreclosure
• Anthony S. Taulbee v. CSX Transportation Inc., personal injury
July 23
• Jackie Neace v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury
• Glen M. Brassfield, et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, contract
• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, a Delaware company v. Andra Sue Williams, et al; foreclosure
July 24
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Cindy Shell, contract
• Andrew Bradford Bailey v. Heather Dawn Bailey, domestic and family
• United Auto Credit Corporation v. Christ Smallwood, contract
July 25
• Satyabrat Chatterjee, M.D., et al v. CBS Corporation, et al; personal injury
• Nancy Ann Whitman v. Michael Ray Whitman, domestic and family
• Jason Lee Bruner v. Chelsea Marie Bruner, domestic and family
July 26
• Tammac Holdings Corporation v. Jason Jackson, contract
• Michael House v. Carolina House, domestic and family
• Hillcrest Nursing Home of Corbin v. Virgie E. Rains, contract
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Charles Shields, et al, foreclosure
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Cody Whitaker, foreclosure
