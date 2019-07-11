June 24
• Central Bank and Trust Company v. Marvin L. May, contract
• Gary Noble v. Jessica Howard, et al; personal injury
• Larry Sinkhorn v. Southern States London Cooperative, property damage
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Jonathan Patterson, et al; foreclosure
• Janet S. Steele, et al v. Saint Joseph Healthcare Systems Inc., personal injury
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Bradley K. Wilson, contract
• Kurt Kraus v. Minerva Rader, et al; property rights
June 25
• Commonwealth CD Fund LLC v. Richard Clark, foreclosure
• Erica Asher v. James Asher, domestic and family
• Synchrony Bank v. Denzil Whitaker, contract
• Utica Properties LLC v. Bingo World LLC, et al; contract
• Amber Lynn Hedrick v. Phillip Brandon Hedrick, domestic and family
• Sherri R. Wheeler v. Ernest Wheeler, domestic and family
• Ivan Nieto v. Maria Guadalupe Ramirez, et al; contract
June 26
• Jimmy Hoskins Jr. v. Mark A. Clontz, personal injury
• Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. David D. Vorback, contract
• Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation v. Pamela Platner, foreclosure
• Holly Reid Begley v. Marcus Brown Begley, domestic and family
• Rita Chloe Proffitt v. Raymond Dewayne Proffitt, domestic and family
June 27
• J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corporation v. John Goldsberry, et al; foreclosure
• John Dantley Collette v. Angela Ashley Kay Cromer, domestic and family
• John Martin v. Keystone RV Company, et al; personal injury
• Paul Thurmond v. Jacqueline Courtney Thurmond, domestic and family
• William Rodney Napier, et al v. Diana Osborne, et al; personal injury
• Walgreen Company v. Lindsey M. Collett, contract
• Farris Gilliam v. Joseph J. Schmit, et al; personal injury
June 28
• Bank of America N.A. v. Quentin Smith, contract
• Discover Bank v. Timothy K. Lester, contract
• Brian Keith Cupp v. Shayla Renee Cupp, domestic and family
• Heather Miller Word v. Jerome Perry Word, domestic and family
July 2
• Jordan Mills v. Jessica Mills, domestic and family
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Sandy Russell, contract
July 3
• Crystal Lynn Hoskins v. James Robert Wesley Hoskins, domestic and family
• Jennifer Dunn v. Speedway LLC; personal injury
• Cavalry SPV 1 LLC v. Ashley Rednour, contract
• Nancy Clem v. Roy Clem, domestic and family
• Darrell Gross v. Kroger Limited Partnership 1, et al; personal injury
• Chase Alexander Gross v. Megan Rachelle Gross, domestic and family
• Anna Weathers, et al v. Derrick McKeehan, et al; personal injury
• Sharon Henson v. Mary A. Jones; personal injury
July 5
• Bettina Hutton v. Robert L. Hutton, domestic and family
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Goldie Harris, et al; contract
• Synchrony Bank v. Denzil Whitaker, contract
• Amos Moses Bowman v. Rebecca Bowman, domestic and family
