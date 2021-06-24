Sentinel logo

June 1

• Derrek Robert Baker v. Cathy Jean Baker, domestic and family

• Capital One Bank v. Ruth Wilson, contract

• Capital One Bank v. Scotty R. Scalf, contract

• Jennifer Grubbs v. John Durham, et al; other

• Charles James Reid v. Sydney Olivia Reid, domestic and family

June 2

• Sherah Cox v. Phillip Greer, domestic and family

• Jerrica Renae Franklin v. Derek Andrew Franklin, domestic and family

• Brien Investments LLC v. Robert Laws III, contract

• Bill Ray Hayes v. Linda Lee Hayes, et al; domestic and family

June 3

• TD Auto Finance LLC v. Amber N. Morgan, contract

• Jeffrey Hooker v. Ashley Hooker, domestic and family

• Velocity Investments LLC v. Walter Hulett, contract

• Tasha N. Cobb v. Timothy Martin, et al; domestic and family

• Brandy Chrystal Louise Evans v. Dillon Jeremiah Evans, domestic and family

• Herman Benge, et al v. Shauna Hensley, other

June 4

• Joel Leet v. Amanda Elliott, domestic and family

June 7

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jesse Aker, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Kayla Nicole Horn, et al; other

• Kaitlyn Paige Hubbard v. Ethan Blake Hubbard, domestic and family

• Consondra Barnhill v. William Arthur Barnhill, domestic and family

June 9

• Stephanie Matlock v. Spur Oil Inc., personal injury

• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. Gene Munger, et al; contract

• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust v. Elmo Greer & Sons LLC, et al; foreclosure

• Heather Marie Morse v. Dennis Lee Abraham, domestic and family

June 10

• Discover Bank v. Geraldine N. Phillips, contract

• German Aguilar Rivera v. Hannah Aguilar Rivera, domestic and family

• Paula Brooks v. Larry Brooks, domestic and family

• Dennis Ray Cox v. Delora Gail Cox, domestic and family

• Heather Roberts Manning v. Carl Joseph Manning, domestic and family

• Joshua Daniel Pennington v. Nicole Marcelle Pennington, domestic and family

• Susan Cloyd v. Gregory Ward Cloyd, domestic and family

• Judy Lynn Smith v. Gilbert Dale Smith, domestic and family

• Miranda Monhollen Smith, et al v. Olivia V. Delguy, other

• Landmark Financial Services LLC v. Samantha J. Shannon, contract

June 11

• Autovest L.L.C. v. Dale Clay Banks, et al; contract

• Discover Bank, c/o Discover Products Inc. v. James Dotson, contract

• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Kentucky Parole Board, et al; other

• Quicken Loans LLC v. unknown heirs/beneficiaries/legatees of Glenn Doan, et al; foreclosure

