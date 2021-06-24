June 1
• Derrek Robert Baker v. Cathy Jean Baker, domestic and family
• Capital One Bank v. Ruth Wilson, contract
• Capital One Bank v. Scotty R. Scalf, contract
• Jennifer Grubbs v. John Durham, et al; other
• Charles James Reid v. Sydney Olivia Reid, domestic and family
June 2
• Sherah Cox v. Phillip Greer, domestic and family
• Jerrica Renae Franklin v. Derek Andrew Franklin, domestic and family
• Brien Investments LLC v. Robert Laws III, contract
• Bill Ray Hayes v. Linda Lee Hayes, et al; domestic and family
June 3
• TD Auto Finance LLC v. Amber N. Morgan, contract
• Jeffrey Hooker v. Ashley Hooker, domestic and family
• Velocity Investments LLC v. Walter Hulett, contract
• Tasha N. Cobb v. Timothy Martin, et al; domestic and family
• Brandy Chrystal Louise Evans v. Dillon Jeremiah Evans, domestic and family
• Herman Benge, et al v. Shauna Hensley, other
June 4
• Joel Leet v. Amanda Elliott, domestic and family
June 7
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jesse Aker, contract
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Kayla Nicole Horn, et al; other
• Kaitlyn Paige Hubbard v. Ethan Blake Hubbard, domestic and family
• Consondra Barnhill v. William Arthur Barnhill, domestic and family
June 9
• Stephanie Matlock v. Spur Oil Inc., personal injury
• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. Gene Munger, et al; contract
• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust v. Elmo Greer & Sons LLC, et al; foreclosure
• Heather Marie Morse v. Dennis Lee Abraham, domestic and family
June 10
• Discover Bank v. Geraldine N. Phillips, contract
• German Aguilar Rivera v. Hannah Aguilar Rivera, domestic and family
• Paula Brooks v. Larry Brooks, domestic and family
• Dennis Ray Cox v. Delora Gail Cox, domestic and family
• Heather Roberts Manning v. Carl Joseph Manning, domestic and family
• Joshua Daniel Pennington v. Nicole Marcelle Pennington, domestic and family
• Susan Cloyd v. Gregory Ward Cloyd, domestic and family
• Judy Lynn Smith v. Gilbert Dale Smith, domestic and family
• Miranda Monhollen Smith, et al v. Olivia V. Delguy, other
• Landmark Financial Services LLC v. Samantha J. Shannon, contract
June 11
• Autovest L.L.C. v. Dale Clay Banks, et al; contract
• Discover Bank, c/o Discover Products Inc. v. James Dotson, contract
• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Kentucky Parole Board, et al; other
• Quicken Loans LLC v. unknown heirs/beneficiaries/legatees of Glenn Doan, et al; foreclosure
