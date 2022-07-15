June 13
• Angela Smith v. Melvin Kerr, et al; auto claim
• Citibank N.A. v. Romer Torres, debt collection
• April Ann Wagers v. Hughie Dewayne Wagers, domestic and family
June 14
• Charles Neal v. James Lawson, et al; personal injury
• Courtney Combs v. Ronnie Combs, domestic and family
• Ashley Fox v. Macy W. Cox, domestic and family
• Jerry Lee Allen v. Lafonda Renee Allen, domestic and family
• Collectible Lien Servicing LLC v. unknown heirs of Karen Keith, et al; foreclosure
• Mid America Mortgage Servicing LLC v. Laura Taylor; property rights
• Carrington Mortgage Service LLC v. Adam Dalton, et al; foreclosure
June 16
• Stacy Carter v. Todd Carter, domestic and family
• Commonwealth CD Funding LLC v. Danny Hoskins, et al; contract
• Lindsey G. Carmicle v. Christopher Z. Carmicle, domestic and family
• Betty Walters v. The Dogpatch Enterprises Inc., premises liability
June 17
• Katie N. Baker v. Samuel E. Baker, domestic and family
• Faith Jones v. Timothy Jones, domestic and family
• Northwest Bank v. Jason Shepherd, debt collection
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Sharon J. Henson, debt collection
• Rhonda Kay Morrow v. Kelly Joe Morrow, domestic and family
June 20
• Lindsey Beth Lawson v. Michael Joseph Lawson, domestic and family
• Connie Coupal v. Jonathan Coupal; domestic and family
• Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Jennifer Johnson, debt collection
• Rebecca Robinette v. Bentley Robinette, domestic and family
