June 13

• Angela Smith v. Melvin Kerr, et al; auto claim

• Citibank N.A. v. Romer Torres, debt collection

• April Ann Wagers v. Hughie Dewayne Wagers, domestic and family

June 14

• Charles Neal v. James Lawson, et al; personal injury

• Courtney Combs v. Ronnie Combs, domestic and family

• Ashley Fox v. Macy W. Cox, domestic and family

• Jerry Lee Allen v. Lafonda Renee Allen, domestic and family

• Collectible Lien Servicing LLC v. unknown heirs of Karen Keith, et al; foreclosure

• Mid America Mortgage Servicing LLC v. Laura Taylor; property rights

• Carrington Mortgage Service LLC v. Adam Dalton, et al; foreclosure

June 16

• Stacy Carter v. Todd Carter, domestic and family

• Commonwealth CD Funding LLC v. Danny Hoskins, et al; contract

• Lindsey G. Carmicle v. Christopher Z. Carmicle, domestic and family

• Betty Walters v. The Dogpatch Enterprises Inc., premises liability

June 17

• Katie N. Baker v. Samuel E. Baker, domestic and family

• Faith Jones v. Timothy Jones, domestic and family

• Northwest Bank v. Jason Shepherd, debt collection

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Sharon J. Henson, debt collection

• Rhonda Kay Morrow v. Kelly Joe Morrow, domestic and family

June 20

Lindsey Beth Lawson v. Michael Joseph Lawson, domestic and family

• Connie Coupal v. Jonathan Coupal; domestic and family

• Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Jennifer Johnson, debt collection

• Rebecca Robinette v. Bentley Robinette, domestic and family

