June 21

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Mr. Cooper v. Paragon Home Lending; foreclosure

• Russ Vanover v. Martha Baker, et al; property rights

• Discover Bank v. Tammy A. Napier, debt collection

• Discover Bank v. Anthony Reynolds, debt collection

June 22

• Mariner Finance LLC v. Tina Fox, contract

• Mariner Finance LLC v. Richard Smith, contract

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Andrew MacCallum, debt collection

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Charlotte Scalf, contract

• Kellye Snow v. Dustin Turner, custody

• G&M Oil Company v. Marcus Kuhl, et al; property rights

• Synchrony Bank v. Jennifer Delph, debt collection

June 23

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Charles King, contract

• Mary Meek v. Jeffrey Hill, custody

June 24

• Kimberly Ashley Asher v. Jordan Asher, domestic and family

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. James Malcolm Smith, contract

• Michelle Jackson v. David Jackson, domestic and family

• Global Lending Services LLC v. Scotty Wilson, et al; buyer goods

• Shawn Day v. Chelsea Johnson, custody

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Jessica D. Bowling, contract

June 25

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jon Stewart, aka Jonathan Doyle Stewart, foreclosure

June 26

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Dillon Brummett, debt collection

June 27

• C & F Financial Corp v. David Ostering, contract

• Shannin Renee Davis v. Joseph lee Moss, et al; property damage

• Nicholas Johnson, et al v. Rudolph Tovar, M.D., et al; medical malpractice

• Melissa Ann Wilson v. Tyson ulrick Meyer, domestic and family

• Edward W. Brooks v. Suzanne Brooks, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. John M. Smith, debt collection

June 28

• Midfirst Bank v. Regina Neal, et al; foreclosure

• Diana Fields v. Garrett Fields, domestic and family

June 29

• Community Trust Bank v. Jonathan Wilder, debt collection

• Discover Bank v. Jennifer M. Hawkins, debt collection

• Estate of James R. York v. Ronnie Messer, property rights

• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Tonya Collins, et al; foreclosure

• Francis Witt v. Samuel Guy Witt, domestic and family

• Derrick Dewayne Dezarn v. Alyssa Katlynn Brooke Dezarn, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Megen L. Pridemore, debt collection

