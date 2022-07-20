June 21
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Mr. Cooper v. Paragon Home Lending; foreclosure
• Russ Vanover v. Martha Baker, et al; property rights
• Discover Bank v. Tammy A. Napier, debt collection
• Discover Bank v. Anthony Reynolds, debt collection
June 22
• Mariner Finance LLC v. Tina Fox, contract
• Mariner Finance LLC v. Richard Smith, contract
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Andrew MacCallum, debt collection
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Charlotte Scalf, contract
• Kellye Snow v. Dustin Turner, custody
• G&M Oil Company v. Marcus Kuhl, et al; property rights
• Synchrony Bank v. Jennifer Delph, debt collection
June 23
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Charles King, contract
• Mary Meek v. Jeffrey Hill, custody
June 24
• Kimberly Ashley Asher v. Jordan Asher, domestic and family
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. James Malcolm Smith, contract
• Michelle Jackson v. David Jackson, domestic and family
• Global Lending Services LLC v. Scotty Wilson, et al; buyer goods
• Shawn Day v. Chelsea Johnson, custody
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Jessica D. Bowling, contract
June 25
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jon Stewart, aka Jonathan Doyle Stewart, foreclosure
June 26
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Dillon Brummett, debt collection
June 27
• C & F Financial Corp v. David Ostering, contract
• Shannin Renee Davis v. Joseph lee Moss, et al; property damage
• Nicholas Johnson, et al v. Rudolph Tovar, M.D., et al; medical malpractice
• Melissa Ann Wilson v. Tyson ulrick Meyer, domestic and family
• Edward W. Brooks v. Suzanne Brooks, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. John M. Smith, debt collection
June 28
• Midfirst Bank v. Regina Neal, et al; foreclosure
• Diana Fields v. Garrett Fields, domestic and family
June 29
• Community Trust Bank v. Jonathan Wilder, debt collection
• Discover Bank v. Jennifer M. Hawkins, debt collection
• Estate of James R. York v. Ronnie Messer, property rights
• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Tonya Collins, et al; foreclosure
• Francis Witt v. Samuel Guy Witt, domestic and family
• Derrick Dewayne Dezarn v. Alyssa Katlynn Brooke Dezarn, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. Megen L. Pridemore, debt collection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.