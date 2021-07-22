Sentinel logo

June 28

• Seth Bargo v. Shiree Bargo, domestic and family

June 30

• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Wanda S. Smith, contract

• Paul Brown, et al v. Linda Brown, domestic and family

• Tonya Smith v. Donnie Napier, domestic and family

• Ashley Hopkins Reno v. Michael Reno, domestic and family

• Mary F. Apgar v. Blair F. Apgar, domestic and family

July 1

• Bank of America v. Jacqueline Paige House, contract

• Tabatha Doolin v. Jerry Doolin, domestic and family

• Citibank N.A. v. Michelle Barker, contract

• Kenneth Alex Eugene Saylor v. Alexus Cheyenne Creech, domestic and family

July 2

Megan Danille Hensley v. Wayne Harold Hensley III, domestic and family

• Lorene Mulder v. Autumn Mabe, et al, personal injury

• Paul Daniel Shell v. Laurel Grocery Company LLC, other

• Cheryl Wynn, et al v. Dallas Eubanks, other

July 6

• Sara Bhogal v. Baljit Bhogal, domestic and family

• Equity Trust Company v. Ronald Phipps, property rights

• Zachary-Wayne Davis v. Mikayla Danielle Davis, domestic and family

July 7

• Mary Messer, et al v. Allstate Property & Casualty, personal injury

July 9

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Brandon Lee Gray, property damage

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Roy A. Johnson, contract

July 10

• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Baylee J. Hubbard, other

