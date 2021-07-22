June 28
• Seth Bargo v. Shiree Bargo, domestic and family
June 30
• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Wanda S. Smith, contract
• Paul Brown, et al v. Linda Brown, domestic and family
• Tonya Smith v. Donnie Napier, domestic and family
• Ashley Hopkins Reno v. Michael Reno, domestic and family
• Mary F. Apgar v. Blair F. Apgar, domestic and family
July 1
• Bank of America v. Jacqueline Paige House, contract
• Tabatha Doolin v. Jerry Doolin, domestic and family
• Citibank N.A. v. Michelle Barker, contract
• Kenneth Alex Eugene Saylor v. Alexus Cheyenne Creech, domestic and family
July 2
• Megan Danille Hensley v. Wayne Harold Hensley III, domestic and family
• Lorene Mulder v. Autumn Mabe, et al, personal injury
• Paul Daniel Shell v. Laurel Grocery Company LLC, other
• Cheryl Wynn, et al v. Dallas Eubanks, other
July 6
• Sara Bhogal v. Baljit Bhogal, domestic and family
• Equity Trust Company v. Ronald Phipps, property rights
• Zachary-Wayne Davis v. Mikayla Danielle Davis, domestic and family
July 7
• Mary Messer, et al v. Allstate Property & Casualty, personal injury
July 9
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Brandon Lee Gray, property damage
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Roy A. Johnson, contract
July 10
• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Baylee J. Hubbard, other
