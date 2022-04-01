March 13

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dennis Burkhart, et al; contract

March 14

• Linda Harris v. Darrell Hoskins, contract

• Tori Nicole Palazotto v. Joshua Austin Begley, domestic and family

• Jesse Aaron Parks v. Anna Elizabeth Parks, domestic and family

• Deborah Lou Bowling Watkins v. Ronnie Dale Watkins, domestic and family

• Sherrie Mays v. Jason Mays, domestic and family

March 15

Danny Robinson v. Rhonda M. Johnson, domestic and family

• Ricky Muncy v. Angela Lynn Moore, domestic and family

• Bridgett Loren Miracle v. Chelsey Miracle, domestic and family

March 16

• Cynthia Cooper v. Bill Richard Henson, domestic and family

• Daisy Mae Couch Hicks v. Costello Hicks, domestic and family

• Christopher Baldwin v. Kayla McDonald, domestic and family

• Firstbank v. Shaun W. Roark, contract

March 17

• Beverly Colley v. Brittany Farrell, et al; domestic and family

• Rebecca Gibbons v. Shane Gibbons, domestic and family

• Anna L. Mericle v. William Mericle, domestic and family

• Reliant Bank v. Nicholas James Miller, et al; foreclosure

• Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. Terry L. Hinkle, debt collection

• U. S. Bank and Trust National Association v. Scotty L. Wilson, foreclosure

• Justin Isaiah Hollin v. Jennifer Lynn Hollin, domestic and family

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Melinda Gayle Sizemore, et al; foreclosure

March 18

• Savannah Baker v. Jayden Harmon, domestic and family

March 21

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Teresa Ball, et al; debt collection

• Paul Chaffman v. Terri Chaffman, domestic and family

• Carl Hacker v. Heidi Hacker, domestic and family

• Cody Lee Anders v. Lindsay Brook Anders, domestic and family

March 22

• Armando Cima v. Vicki C. Gibbs, et al; auto accident

March 23

• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Brixmor, GA London Marketplace, other

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sandra Cough, contract

