March 13
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dennis Burkhart, et al; contract
March 14
• Linda Harris v. Darrell Hoskins, contract
• Tori Nicole Palazotto v. Joshua Austin Begley, domestic and family
• Jesse Aaron Parks v. Anna Elizabeth Parks, domestic and family
• Deborah Lou Bowling Watkins v. Ronnie Dale Watkins, domestic and family
• Sherrie Mays v. Jason Mays, domestic and family
March 15
• Danny Robinson v. Rhonda M. Johnson, domestic and family
• Ricky Muncy v. Angela Lynn Moore, domestic and family
• Bridgett Loren Miracle v. Chelsey Miracle, domestic and family
March 16
• Cynthia Cooper v. Bill Richard Henson, domestic and family
• Daisy Mae Couch Hicks v. Costello Hicks, domestic and family
• Christopher Baldwin v. Kayla McDonald, domestic and family
• Firstbank v. Shaun W. Roark, contract
March 17
• Beverly Colley v. Brittany Farrell, et al; domestic and family
• Rebecca Gibbons v. Shane Gibbons, domestic and family
• Anna L. Mericle v. William Mericle, domestic and family
• Reliant Bank v. Nicholas James Miller, et al; foreclosure
• Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. Terry L. Hinkle, debt collection
• U. S. Bank and Trust National Association v. Scotty L. Wilson, foreclosure
• Justin Isaiah Hollin v. Jennifer Lynn Hollin, domestic and family
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Melinda Gayle Sizemore, et al; foreclosure
March 18
• Savannah Baker v. Jayden Harmon, domestic and family
March 21
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Teresa Ball, et al; debt collection
• Paul Chaffman v. Terri Chaffman, domestic and family
• Carl Hacker v. Heidi Hacker, domestic and family
• Cody Lee Anders v. Lindsay Brook Anders, domestic and family
March 22
• Armando Cima v. Vicki C. Gibbs, et al; auto accident
March 23
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Brixmor, GA London Marketplace, other
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sandra Cough, contract
