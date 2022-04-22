March 24
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Maria Warner, et al; foreclosure
• Angela Brittany Jones v. Anthony Lee Jones, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sandra Cough, debt collection
March 25
• Trudy A. Nowak v. Frankie McQueen, other
• Maudie Jude v. Flowers Bakery of London, premises liability
• Georgette Cotton v. Walter Cotton, domestic and family
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Robert Grubbs, debt collection
• Lisa Ann Smith v. Tommy Clark Gordon Smith, domestic and family
• Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Brenda G. Damico, contract
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Stephen Wombles, et al; debt collection
• Cynthia Bowling, et al v. Tiffany Sizemore, domestic and family
March 29
• Alexis Monika Gray v. Joseph Devon Ray Gray, domestic and family
March 30
• Brenda W. Smith v. Kato N. Wayne, et al; auto accident
• George Michael Crumpler v. Natasha Larae Crumpler, domestic and family
• Jonathan Colby Gibson v. Whitney Lynn Hilliard, domestic and family
• Rabon Hinkle, et al v. Rabon Hinkle II, et al; domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Bonnie Bates, et al; debt collection
• Amanda Rebecca Parker v. Jeffrey Daniel Parker, domestic and family
• Anthony Wortham v. Kimberly Webb, et al; property rights
• John Frederick Clancy v. Tammy Marie Clancy, domestic and family
• Estus Hibbard v. Jessica Hibbard, domestic and family
• Benjamin Corry v. Kimberly Corry, domestic and family
• Daniel F. Graham Jr. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto accident
March 31
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Steve E. Tuttle, et al; contract
• William Chase Thompson v. Karma Curry, domestic and family
• Plaza Services LLC v. Sean Johnson, debt collection
• Amelia Ison v. Cameron Caldwell, domestic and family
• Alexis Jordan Correira v. Chad Matthew McGuire, domestic and family
April 1
• Tori Byrd v. Erville Townsend, property damage
• Amanda Renee Sweet v. Sean Helton, et al; other
• Rebecca L. Peters v. William Carroll, medical malpractice
• Desirae Doobin v. Levon Bowman, domestic and family
April 4
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. William Monroe Murphy, property damage
• Terry Alonzo Roark v. Shirley Mae Roark, domestic and family
• Michael Caperton v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co., auto accident
• Amy Young Mullins v. William R. Garrett Jr., auto accident
