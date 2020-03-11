March 2
• Tyler Lewis v. Kentucky National Insurance Company, property damage
• Shelia Marie Storms v. Timothy Keith Storms, domestic and family
March 3
• Delford Hubbard v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, personal injury
• Valeria Joy Thomas, et al v. Independent Opportunities, personal injury
• Bryanna Tucker v. Brandon Tucker, domestic and familiy
• Victoria Jean Smith v. Darrell Frederick Raymond Bruner, domestic and family
• Stephen Raleigh Pennington v. Shelby Jean Pennington, domestic and family
March 4
• C & F Finance Company v. Kimberly Garland, et al; contract
• Bank of America N.A. v. Juanelle Davis-Frankenberger, contract
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Barbara Sayles, contract
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Donald W. Hand, et al; foreclosure
• Dawnita Brookelle Hernandez v. Emilio Hernandez-Lopez, domestic and family
• Thelma Newberry v. Christopher Newberry, domestic and family
• Michael Boone v. Clifton Morgan, et al; foreclosure
• Michael Boone v. Joe Martin, et al; foreclosure
• Charlene Spivey v. Russell Spivey, domestic and family
March 5
• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Vicky Cox, et al; foreclosure
• Leah Melissa Bennett v. Jonathan Dean Bennett, domestic and family
• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Walter Trebolo, et al; foreclosure
• Michael Boone v. Denise Rush, et al; foreclosure
• Thomas Garrett Jr. v. Rikki S. Garrett, domestic and family
