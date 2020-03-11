March 2

• Tyler Lewis v. Kentucky National Insurance Company, property damage

• Shelia Marie Storms v. Timothy Keith Storms, domestic and family

March 3

• Delford Hubbard v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, personal injury

• Valeria Joy Thomas, et al v. Independent Opportunities, personal injury

• Bryanna Tucker v. Brandon Tucker, domestic and familiy

• Victoria Jean Smith v. Darrell Frederick Raymond Bruner, domestic and family

• Stephen Raleigh Pennington v. Shelby Jean Pennington, domestic and family

March 4

• C & F Finance Company v. Kimberly Garland, et al; contract

• Bank of America N.A. v. Juanelle Davis-Frankenberger, contract

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Barbara Sayles, contract

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Donald W. Hand, et al; foreclosure

• Dawnita Brookelle Hernandez v. Emilio Hernandez-Lopez, domestic and family

• Thelma Newberry v. Christopher Newberry, domestic and family

• Michael Boone v. Clifton Morgan, et al; foreclosure

• Michael Boone v. Joe Martin, et al; foreclosure

• Charlene Spivey v. Russell Spivey, domestic and family

March 5

• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Vicky Cox, et al; foreclosure

• Leah Melissa Bennett v. Jonathan Dean Bennett, domestic and family

• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Walter Trebolo, et al; foreclosure

• Michael Boone v. Denise Rush, et al; foreclosure

• Thomas Garrett Jr. v. Rikki S. Garrett, domestic and family

