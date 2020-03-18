March 9

• Casey Cooper v. Tabatha Cooper, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Joshua Payne, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Elizabeth Brummett, contract

• Grove Marina Inc. v. Anthony Todd Brock, et al; contract

• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. James McDaniel, et al; contract

• April Brock v. Aaron Brock, domestic and family

March 10

• Randy McQueen v. Jessica Greene, domestic and family

• Adam Ryan Napier v. Courtney Renee Tuttle, domestic and family

• Jessica Trett v. Stephen Tyler Hacker, domestic and family

March 11

• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Stacey Martin, foreclosure

March 12

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Christopher Johnson, contract

• John Robinson v. Waste Connections of Kentucky Inc., et al; personal injury

March 13

• Cathy Love Valentine v. Ronald Wayne Valentine, domestic and family

• Kyle T. Hebenstreit v. Mitesh K. Patel, et al; personal injury

• Larry Williams v. David Smith, personal injury

• James Katros, et al v. Carl LaCorte, contract

• Erin Whitney Lucas v. Matthew Reece Lucas, domestic and family

