May 25

• Brandy Sue Radcliffe v. Toby Allan Radcliffe Jr., domestic and family

• Rebecca Ann Watkins v. Derrick Watkins, domestic and family

• Jessica Layne Vanhook v. Barry Vanhook, domestic and family

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Kimberly Pridemore, contract

May 26

• Mona Thompson v. Timothy Thompson, domestic and family

May 27

• JHPDE Financial 1, LLC v. William Nguyen, debt collection

• Andrea Perkins v. James Guinn, domestic and family

• Dennis Gilbert, et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, property damage

• Denver Eversole v. Elizabeth Sue Eversole, domestic and family

May 31

• Discover Bank v. Lisa A. Oakley, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Scotty Root, et al; debt collection

• Jettia Begley v. Faith Whitaker, et al; other

• Austin Wayne Johnson v. Rachel Leah Spears, domestic and family

• United Outdoor Media LLC v. Randy Young, et al; debt collection

June 2

• Absolute Resolutions v. Kenneth Lipscomb, debt collection

June 3

• Kendal Deaton v. Dustin Armfield, custody

• Geico General Insurance Company v. Robie D. Miller, property damage

• Community Trust Bank v. Austin Mansfield, contract

June 6

• American Express National Bank v. James Wagers, debt collection

June 7

• Katherine Hart v. Phillip Hart, domestic and family

• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Travis W. Beckner, et al; contract

June 8

• Cynthia Couch v. Brian Couch, domestic and family

• LVNV Funding LLC v. David W. Tallant, debt collection

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Jared Dyche, debt collection

• Tristan Neil Fowler v. Johna M. Blevins, domestic and family

• Jennifer Robinson v. Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, et al; employee dispute

June 9

• Dee Anita Hart v. William Neil Hart, domestic and family

• Conder Properties LLC v. Thomas R. Gambrel, et al; foreclosure

• Kinetic Resources LLC v. Norman Day, et al; foreclosure

• Charles Steen, et al v. Keystone RV Company, et al; other

