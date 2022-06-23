May 25
• Brandy Sue Radcliffe v. Toby Allan Radcliffe Jr., domestic and family
• Rebecca Ann Watkins v. Derrick Watkins, domestic and family
• Jessica Layne Vanhook v. Barry Vanhook, domestic and family
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Kimberly Pridemore, contract
May 26
• Mona Thompson v. Timothy Thompson, domestic and family
May 27
• JHPDE Financial 1, LLC v. William Nguyen, debt collection
• Andrea Perkins v. James Guinn, domestic and family
• Dennis Gilbert, et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, property damage
• Denver Eversole v. Elizabeth Sue Eversole, domestic and family
May 31
• Discover Bank v. Lisa A. Oakley, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Scotty Root, et al; debt collection
• Jettia Begley v. Faith Whitaker, et al; other
• Austin Wayne Johnson v. Rachel Leah Spears, domestic and family
• United Outdoor Media LLC v. Randy Young, et al; debt collection
June 2
• Absolute Resolutions v. Kenneth Lipscomb, debt collection
June 3
• Kendal Deaton v. Dustin Armfield, custody
• Geico General Insurance Company v. Robie D. Miller, property damage
• Community Trust Bank v. Austin Mansfield, contract
June 6
• American Express National Bank v. James Wagers, debt collection
June 7
• Katherine Hart v. Phillip Hart, domestic and family
• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Travis W. Beckner, et al; contract
June 8
• Cynthia Couch v. Brian Couch, domestic and family
• LVNV Funding LLC v. David W. Tallant, debt collection
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Jared Dyche, debt collection
• Tristan Neil Fowler v. Johna M. Blevins, domestic and family
• Jennifer Robinson v. Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, et al; employee dispute
June 9
• Dee Anita Hart v. William Neil Hart, domestic and family
• Conder Properties LLC v. Thomas R. Gambrel, et al; foreclosure
• Kinetic Resources LLC v. Norman Day, et al; foreclosure
• Charles Steen, et al v. Keystone RV Company, et al; other
