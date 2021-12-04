Nov. 12
• Ciara Dalton v. Dorrain Hacker, et al; automobile accident
• Melbourne Hall v. Caudill Hill Ventures DBA (doing business as) Meade Tractor; other
Nov. 14
• Credit Acceptance Corp. LLC v. Dana Johnson, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. LLC v. Jessica Stewart, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. LLC v. Tracy S. Reid, et al; debt collection
Nov. 15
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC fka (formerly known as) Ford v. Greg Middleton, contract
Nov. 16
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Samuel C. Riley, et al; automobile
• Douglas Parker, et al v. Building Solutions LLC and Daniel Hash, contract
• Landmark Financial Services LLC v. Johnny Burns, debt collection
• Jamie Hutchcraft v. Christopher Hutchcraft, domestic and family
• Adrianna Paxton Clark v. Lance Cameron Clark, domestic and family
