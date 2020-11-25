Nov. 16
• Gerald S. Savage II v. Jessica Bryant, domestic and family
• Westlake Services LLC v. William Hodge, contract
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Roger Shaffer, contract
• Cavalry SPV 1 LLC v. John L. Helton, contract
• Barbara Collins v. William Campbell, et al; personal injury
• Angelita McQueen v. Shirley Cope, et al; domestic and family
• Brooklynn Smith v. Justin Lee Smith, domestic and family
Nov. 17
• Kimberly Jean Brown v. April Lynn Cathers, et al; domestic and family
• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Mavis Benge, property damage
• Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Jeff W. Boggs, property damage
Nov. 18
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Danny Pennington, et al; property damage
• Bonnie Nicole Hatfield v. Scott Gregory Hatfield, domestic and family
Nov. 19
• Zach Phillips v. Kenneth Taylor, et al; contract
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Elizabeth Davis, et al; foreclosure
• Bank of America N.A. v. Robert W. Dyche IV; contract
• Michelle Benefield v. Laurel Heights Housing Inc., medical malpractice
