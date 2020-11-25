Nov. 16

• Gerald S. Savage II v. Jessica Bryant, domestic and family

• Westlake Services LLC v. William Hodge, contract

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Roger Shaffer, contract

• Cavalry SPV 1 LLC v. John L. Helton, contract

• Barbara Collins v. William Campbell, et al; personal injury

• Angelita McQueen v. Shirley Cope, et al; domestic and family

• Brooklynn Smith v. Justin Lee Smith, domestic and family

Nov. 17

• Kimberly Jean Brown v. April Lynn Cathers, et al; domestic and family

• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Mavis Benge, property damage

• Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Jeff W. Boggs, property damage

Nov. 18

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Danny Pennington, et al; property damage

• Bonnie Nicole Hatfield v. Scott Gregory Hatfield, domestic and family

Nov. 19

• Zach Phillips v. Kenneth Taylor, et al; contract

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Elizabeth Davis, et al; foreclosure

• Bank of America N.A. v. Robert W. Dyche IV; contract

• Michelle Benefield v. Laurel Heights Housing Inc., medical malpractice

