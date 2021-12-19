Sentinel logo

Nov. 17

• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Vincela Baker, et al; foreclosure

• ADLP Investments LLC Series 1 v. Robert Ruggles, et al; contract

• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Gail Piekart, et al; foreclosure

• Bank of America N.A. v. Donna Sandlin, debt collection

• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Donald McGee, et al; foreclosure

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Vicky Cowden, debt collection

• Grant Smith v. T-Mart,. et al; personal injury

• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Nancy Blevins, et al; foreclosure

• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Tip and Fannie Powell, et al; foreclosure

Nov. 18

• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Amanda Adams, debt collection

• Tabitha Allen, et al v. London Women's Care LLC, et al; medical malpractice

Nov. 19

• April Nicole Yearta v. Jonathan Jake Yearta, domestic and family

Nov. 23

• Kevin Bowling v. Amye Bowling, domestic and family

Nov. 24

• Heather Thomas v. Arville Thomas Jr., domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brenda Baker, et al; contract

• Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. Rebecca A. Pennington, debt collection

• Sharon Louise Baker v. Stevie Wayne Baker, domestic and family

• Elmo Lee Greer v. Elmo Greer & Sons LLC, et al; property rights

• James Jones v. Merica Martin, property rights

• William Garcia Lewis v. Lowe's Home Improvement, Doing Business As (DBA) Lowe's; premises liability

• Bank of America N.A. v. Lorie A. Webb, contract

Nov. 29

• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Juani House, eminent domain

• Stephen Dale Spitser v. Amanda Price Spitser, domestic and family

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Jeffrey C. Leese, debt collection

• Destiny Caudill v. Stanley Bass, domestic and family

• Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Company v. Jaco Employee Services, contract

Nov. 30

• Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Robert Dyche, contract

• Nathan Hammond v. Jasmine Hampton, domestic and family

• Charles Zoellers, et al v. Daniel B. Patterson, other

• Andrew Collins v. Ashley Collins, domestic and family

• Justin Michael Shoopman, co-administrator, et al v. VOD Transportation LLC, automobile

