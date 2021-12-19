Nov. 17
• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Vincela Baker, et al; foreclosure
• ADLP Investments LLC Series 1 v. Robert Ruggles, et al; contract
• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Gail Piekart, et al; foreclosure
• Bank of America N.A. v. Donna Sandlin, debt collection
• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Donald McGee, et al; foreclosure
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Vicky Cowden, debt collection
• Grant Smith v. T-Mart,. et al; personal injury
• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Nancy Blevins, et al; foreclosure
• Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Tip and Fannie Powell, et al; foreclosure
Nov. 18
• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Amanda Adams, debt collection
• Tabitha Allen, et al v. London Women's Care LLC, et al; medical malpractice
Nov. 19
• April Nicole Yearta v. Jonathan Jake Yearta, domestic and family
Nov. 23
• Kevin Bowling v. Amye Bowling, domestic and family
Nov. 24
• Heather Thomas v. Arville Thomas Jr., domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brenda Baker, et al; contract
• Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. v. Rebecca A. Pennington, debt collection
• Sharon Louise Baker v. Stevie Wayne Baker, domestic and family
• Elmo Lee Greer v. Elmo Greer & Sons LLC, et al; property rights
• James Jones v. Merica Martin, property rights
• William Garcia Lewis v. Lowe's Home Improvement, Doing Business As (DBA) Lowe's; premises liability
• Bank of America N.A. v. Lorie A. Webb, contract
Nov. 29
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Juani House, eminent domain
• Stephen Dale Spitser v. Amanda Price Spitser, domestic and family
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Jeffrey C. Leese, debt collection
• Destiny Caudill v. Stanley Bass, domestic and family
• Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Company v. Jaco Employee Services, contract
Nov. 30
• Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Robert Dyche, contract
• Nathan Hammond v. Jasmine Hampton, domestic and family
• Charles Zoellers, et al v. Daniel B. Patterson, other
• Andrew Collins v. Ashley Collins, domestic and family
• Justin Michael Shoopman, co-administrator, et al v. VOD Transportation LLC, automobile
