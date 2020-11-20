Nov. 5
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Brittany King, contract
• Rose Ann Cupp v. Charles Cupp, domestic and family
• Linda Hardy, et al, v. Billy Rash, property rights
• Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Thomas Thacker, contract
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Dennis A. Mahan, contract
• Westlake Services LLC v. Brandon Carpenter, et al., contract
• US Bank National Association v. Carol Wells, contract
• Shawna Leigh Helton v. Kevin Michael Helton, domestic and family
Nov. 6
• Jordan Hibbitts, et al., v. Larry R. Hibbitts, et al., personal injury
• American Express National Bank v. Cynthia Masters, contract
Nov. 9
• Terry Dillon v. National Casualty Company, et al., contract
• Nicholas Financial Inc. v. Arnold Smith, et al., contract
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Ronald Walker, contract
Nov. 10
• Gordon Osborne v. Keith Dunaway, et al., personal injury
Nov. 11
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Justin Hammonds, et al., foreclosure
• Sharon Boggs, et al., v. Laurel County, Kentucky, et al., personal injury
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Sim B. Saylor, et al., contract
• Shannon Margaret Hickman v. Ashley R. Schwartz, domestic and family
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Harvey Patton, et al., property damage
