Nov. 5

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Brittany King, contract

• Rose Ann Cupp v. Charles Cupp, domestic and family

• Linda Hardy, et al, v. Billy Rash, property rights

• Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Thomas Thacker, contract

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Dennis A. Mahan, contract

• Westlake Services LLC v. Brandon Carpenter, et al., contract

• US Bank National Association v. Carol Wells, contract

• Shawna Leigh Helton v. Kevin Michael Helton, domestic and family

Nov. 6

• Jordan Hibbitts, et al., v. Larry R. Hibbitts, et al., personal injury

• American Express National Bank v. Cynthia Masters, contract

Nov. 9

• Terry Dillon v. National Casualty Company, et al., contract

• Nicholas Financial Inc. v. Arnold Smith, et al., contract

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Ronald Walker, contract

Nov. 10

• Gordon Osborne v. Keith Dunaway, et al., personal injury

Nov. 11

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Justin Hammonds, et al., foreclosure

• Sharon Boggs, et al., v. Laurel County, Kentucky, et al., personal injury

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Sim B. Saylor, et al., contract

• Shannon Margaret Hickman v. Ashley R. Schwartz, domestic and family

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Harvey Patton, et al., property damage

